Six in ten Dubai residents are under 35 as population surges

New data show young, working-age residents driving growth and competitiveness
Dubai: Dubai’s population continues to expand at a brisk pace, with new figures highlighting the emirate’s defining demographic feature: a predominantly young, working-age society that fuels its economic momentum and global competitiveness.
According to the latest statistics released by the Dubai Health Authority, residents under the age of 35 now account for 60.4 per cent of Dubai’s total population, meaning six in ten Dubai residents are under 35. Within this age group, men represent 66.4 per cent, compared with 33.6 per cent women, a distribution that reflects Dubai’s employment-driven population structure.
The data, according to Emarat Al Youm, show that Dubai’s population reached approximately 3.86 million in 2024, marking a year-on-year increase of 5.7 per cent from 2023, when the population stood at around 3.66 million. The growth further consolidates Dubai’s position as one of the fastest-expanding urban centres globally.
Young adults remain the backbone of the emirate’s demographic profile. More than 2.33 million residents are under 35, forming the largest and most economically active segment of society. This cohort plays a key role in sustaining productivity, innovation and the flexibility required by Dubai’s fast-evolving economy.
The middle-age group, comprising residents between 35 and 59 years old, makes up 37.1 per cent of the population, or roughly 1.44 million people. Often regarded as the pillar of professional stability and accumulated expertise, this segment leads many of Dubai’s economic, administrative and professional sectors.
By contrast, residents aged 60 and above account for just 2.5 per cent of the population, approximately 92,000 people.
Of these, nearly 80,000 are aged between 60 and 74, while just over 12,000 are above 75. The relatively small proportion of older residents reinforces Dubai’s status as a city with a distinctly young population structure, particularly when compared with global cities grappling with ageing demographics.
This low old-age dependency ratio, the data suggest, enhances economic efficiency and allows resources to be channelled towards development, innovation and future-focused investment rather than long-term social care pressures.
A closer look at the age distribution reveals that residents aged 30 to 34 form the single largest demographic group in Dubai, numbering nearly 695,000 people, or 18 per cent of the population.
This segment represents a phase of professional maturity and relative stability, contributing heavily to productivity across key sectors. Men account for just over 510,000 individuals in this group, compared with around 184,000 women.
The second-largest cohort comprises those aged 25 to 29, with roughly 643,000 residents, or 16.5 per cent of the population. Highly adaptable and technologically fluent, this group is seen as a critical driver of entrepreneurship, innovation and emerging industries, particularly in a city positioning itself at the forefront of digital and knowledge-based economies.
