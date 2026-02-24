The initiative targets students across all levels, from kindergarten to Grade 12
The UAE’s Ministry of Education has launched a nationwide initiative aimed at mobilising students and parents to contribute one million volunteer hours in schools and communities, as part of efforts to strengthen social responsibility and civic engagement.
The programme, titled “One Million Volunteer Hours”, seeks to expand the role of families in school life and community service through a structured framework aligned with the National Volunteering Strategy and the country’s long-term vision, “We the UAE 2031”.
The initiative targets students across all levels, from kindergarten to Grade 12, as well as parents. It introduces a unified system to calculate volunteer hours depending on the nature of activities.
Students and parents will earn two hours for volunteering within schools and three hours for community-based work carried out in coordination with approved entities.
Family-led volunteer activities conducted at home under parental supervision will count as one hour and must be documented in coordination with schools. All hours will be linked to the national volunteer platform.
The ministry has identified six main pillars for volunteer work. Educational activities, which include academic support, remedial programmes and guidance workshops led by parents, account for 30 per cent of the target.
National activities, such as participation in initiatives that promote citizenship and reading programmes, represent 20 per cent. A further 20 per cent is allocated to behaviour and positive education, focusing on student wellbeing and awareness programmes for families.
Digital and innovation-based volunteering, including science, technology and digital citizenship, accounts for 10 per cent of the initiative. Environmental, health and sports activities make up another 10 per cent, while organisational and supervisory work, such as participation in school committees and providing logistical support, also accounts for 10 per cent.
Volunteer opportunities vary by age group. Younger students will engage in activities such as school clean-up campaigns, tree planting and identity-focused initiatives. Intermediate-level students will participate in digital citizenship, health and environmental campaigns, humanitarian initiatives and national events.
Secondary students will support ministry initiatives through media and communications, training workshops and programmes related to academic achievement, discipline and national identity.
The ministry has introduced performance indicators to measure progress, including total volunteer hours, parent participation rates, the number of activities conducted and levels of satisfaction among families. The initiative will also assess its impact on strengthening school–family partnerships.
Participants will receive incentives such as official certification of volunteer hours, recognition awards and honours for top-performing education offices, principals and coordinators.
Volunteers under the age of 18 must register on the UAE Volunteers platform and obtain parental consent before taking part. Only verified opportunities published through the platform will be counted, with a daily cap of eight hours unless special approval is granted.
The first phase of the programme will run from February to June 2026. Activities will include Ramadan initiatives such as food distribution, iftar campaigns, visits to patients and elderly citizens and Eid clothing drives.
Later phases will focus on national identity, physical fitness, innovation, sustainability, reading, support for families in need and programmes promoting mental health, water security and summer engagement.