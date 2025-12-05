UAE logs 14 million volunteer hours as youth lead community giving

Ministry of Community Empowerment expands initiatives to boost participation, tech, impact
The United Arab Emirates places growing importance on the volunteering ecosystem as a cornerstone for strengthening social cohesion and supporting pathways to sustainable development. Since its founding, the UAE has firmly established a culture of giving and humanitarian work. Over the past decade, it has also developed a flexible institutional framework that encourages individuals and organizations to participate in volunteer activities. This has positioned the UAE among the most active countries in this field, reflecting the core elements of the national identity embodied by the values of generosity and benevolence.
On the occasion of the International Volunteer Day, observed annually on 5 December under the theme “Every Contribution Makes a Difference,” the Ministry of Community Empowerment stated that the total number of volunteer hours in the UAE between 2017 and 2024 exceeded 14 million hours, with youth representing 60% of all volunteers.
The Ministry noted that it plays a central role in regulating and developing the volunteering sector by establishing a comprehensive legislative and technological ecosystem that facilitates participation and ensures the quality of initiatives. In reflection of this ambitious national vision, and in conjunction with the Year of Community, the Ministry launched the “Volunteering and Community Participation System,” which includes four strategic initiatives aimed at reinforcing volunteering and community giving.
The Ministry highlighted that the Comprehensive National Volunteering Strategy serves as a unified framework for embedding volunteering as a core societal value, alongside the “Volunteers of the UAE 2.0” platform, which offers an interactive experience and specialized pathways to facilitate access to volunteering opportunities. This is in addition to the “7 Volunteer Opportunities in 7 Emirates” initiative, a national event designed to promote specialized volunteering across the seven emirates, as well as the “Your Time is a Blessing” initiative, which seeks to embed a culture of volunteering within the federal government sector and stimulate volunteer contributions by government employees.
The Ministry of Community Empowerment works in partnership with the Emirates Foundation, along with a number of government entities, public-benefit organizations, and the private sector, to ensure the effective implementation and impact of these initiatives. The goals include enhancing the UAE’s global ranking to place it among the top three countries worldwide on the Global Giving Index, expanding the volunteer base to reach 600,000 active volunteers contributing 15 million volunteer hours, integrating volunteering into 80% of government institutions’ plans, and enabling at least 500 government, private, and public-benefit entities to manage their opportunities through the “Volunteers of the UAE 2.0” platform.
The UAE continues to establish a more professional, data-driven, and technology-enabled volunteering ecosystem aimed at increasing participation rates and directing efforts toward national priorities such as sustainability, community empowerment, and enhancing societal readiness to confront crises while fostering an encouraging environment that unlocks individuals’ potential to serve their community and nation.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman and Managing Director & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said:
“In light of the great attention given by the wise leadership to reinforcing the UAE’s position at the forefront of the world in volunteering and humanitarian work, we are keen to strengthen the culture of volunteering and humanitarian service as a deeply rooted Emirati approach and a noble human value that supports comprehensive and sustainable development.”
He added: “Between 2013 and 2024, DEWA launched 465 community initiatives, through which male and female employees recorded 249,843 volunteer hours in humanitarian and community initiatives that benefited several countries around the world. In 2024, the community happiness rate with DEWA reached 94.51%.”
The Office of Fakhr Al Watan affirmed its deep appreciation for the pivotal role played by volunteers in strengthening social cohesion and supporting the comprehensive development system in the UAE.
The Office stated that volunteering in the UAE is not merely a form of community contribution, but rather a deeply rooted culture and a national value that reflects the spirit of giving and humanity instilled by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace.
It also emphasized that volunteers across various sectors particularly in health, education, humanitarian services, and social programs have presented exemplary models of giving and responsibility and have directly contributed to supporting national efforts to enhance quality of life and empower community members.
The Office further explained that recognizing volunteers’ roles and honoring their achievements is an integral part of its mission, as it takes pride in everyone who adopts service to others as a daily way of life, and it continues to introduce initiatives that raise awareness of volunteer culture and enhance opportunities for community participation.
It added: “In the UAE’s Year of Community, we are committed to expanding volunteer opportunities, strengthening bonds of giving, solidarity, and cohesion, and supporting efforts aimed at building a more cohesive and sustainable society. As a socially responsible institution, we work to empower volunteering through the launch of community initiatives and programs that encourage institutional and individual contributions, create a significant positive impact on society, and improve the quality of life in less privileged communities.
We also encourage all employees and stakeholders to engage in volunteer and humanitarian work and facilitate the necessary means to achieve this.”
