UAE logs 14 million volunteer hours as youth lead community giving

The Ministry of Community Empowerment works in partnership with the Emirates Foundation, along with a number of government entities, public-benefit organizations, and the private sector, to ensure the effective implementation and impact of these initiatives. The goals include enhancing the UAE’s global ranking to place it among the top three countries worldwide on the Global Giving Index, expanding the volunteer base to reach 600,000 active volunteers contributing 15 million volunteer hours, integrating volunteering into 80% of government institutions’ plans, and enabling at least 500 government, private, and public-benefit entities to manage their opportunities through the “Volunteers of the UAE 2.0” platform.