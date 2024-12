Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has reiterated its unwavering commitment to fostering international solidarity and humanitarian cooperation through various programmes and initiatives worldwide.

In 2024, the UAE played a pivotal role in humanitarian efforts worldwide, marked by numerous initiatives. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan launched the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, with Dh20 billion allocated for humanitarian works in the world’s most vulnerable communities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, honouring mothers by establishing an Dh1 billion endowment fund that aims to support the education and training of millions of individuals around the world, Wam reported on Friday

Hunger and poverty

Under the UAE’s strategic partnership with the G20, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, announced a US$100 million contribution to the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty through the UAE Aid Agency.

Reaching the Last Mile Initiative, a portfolio of global health programmes driven by the philanthropy of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, has announced an Dh55 million commitment to the Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE).

Gallant Knight Operation

Through the Gallant Knight 3 Operation, the UAE has launched an urgent vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip, aimed at protecting over 640,000 children from the threat of polio.

Additionally, the UAE delivered humanitarian, medical, and water infrastructure aid to Gaza, benefiting over one million people in the region.

In Lebanon, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed directed a US$100 million emergency relief package and initiated the “UAE Stands with Lebanon “ campaign. The UAE also extended US$30 million to displaced Lebanese citizens in Syria.

In April, the UAE pledged US$100 million to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan and its neighbouring countries. In Chad, new initiatives were launched, and a US$10.25 million contribution to the United Nations aimed at supporting Sudanese refugee women affected by the ongoing crisis in the country.

Global presence

The UAE continued its humanitarian presence globally in terms of relief and assistance to those affected by natural disasters that occurred in many countries around the world. In this context, the UAE extended a helping hand to many countries around the world, such as Burkina Faso, Brazil, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritania, Nigeria, Nepal, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and Cameroon.