The Hinduja Group owned Ashok Leyland confirmed it will be testing out the Switch electric buses and light trucks in the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2025. If all goes well, the Switch buses could become a regular feature on UAE roads, much in the way that Ashok Leyland badged yellow school buses are.

Auto manufacturers are getting reasonably confident about the possibility of finding customers for their electric commercial vehicle options. “If they can assure buyers that these vehicles can offer the range on a single charge and can take on the extreme weather of the GCC, they will be successful,” said a dealer. “They will have the full backing of the authorities to get non-polluting commercial vehicles on the road.

“The market will always look for options beyond (Tesla’s) Cybertruck.” (Tesla’s model has a range of over 500 kilometers and with a price from Dh520,000.)

Recently, one of the biggest dealerships in the country, AGMC, introduced the Chinese EV pickup brand Riddara, with the model having a range of over 400 kilometers on a single charge top. (Riddara is part of the Geely portfolio of auto brands.)

“This is more than a 4x4 pickup – we are framing it as a lifestyle vehicle for the UAE market,” said Dr. Andreas Schaaf, CEO - Geely Group Brands at AGMC, in a recent interview with Gulf News. “The vehicle’s carrying an 86 kWh battery, which if you think about it, could actually be used to electrify an entire 4-bedroom apartment.

“What this gives a Riddara owner is the assurance that you are constantly carrying extra energy with you. So, if your are outdoors, you can power up all the devices you would need at a home."

The Riddara is a pickup - and a lifestyle vehicle too, according to a top official at AGMC, the local dealership. Image Credit: Supplied

Now, that might be an extreme scenario of what all that power can do. But essentially, what owners of electric trucks and buses are being told is that any concerns about range, power and additional factors are misplaced. If there is a need for power, there is plenty.

Come 2025, expect to see more Chinese brands rush in with their commercial vehicle options running on electric. "This is a brand new category - first comers will have plenty of advantages," said a dealer.

UAE's standard EV charging tariffs

Auto industry sources add that future clients already have certainty on EV charging networks and on public EV charging tariffs.

On Thursday (December 19), one of UAE’s EV charging network companies issued a statement that fees will be Dh1.2 per kWh + VAT for public DC chargers and Dh0.70 per kWh + VAT for AC chargers.

The rates are effective from January. "Government entities, such as DEWA, are playing a pivotal role by introducing unified pricing structures for charge point operators (CPOs) and implementing measures to ensure grid capacity and network reliability," said Chintan Sareen, CEO of PlusX Electric. "Standardisation across payment systems and interoperability between providers are further enhancing user experiences, creating a seamless and integrated charging network."

The Tesla Cybertruck does catch the eye. Dealerships in the UAE say there is plenty of room for other brands to launch their own electric commercial vehicles in the market. Image Credit: Bloomberg

UAEV's 1,000 charging points goal

Having standard rates 'marks a transformative step in the UAE’s journey towards sustainable transportation', said Sharif al Olama, Chairman of UAEV, the company which plans to build 1,000 charging points by end of this decade.

Hinduja’s Switch

The Hinduja-backed Switch has two models that will be put through the test in the UAE – the EiV12 city bus (made in India) and the E1, which has been engineered for the European market.

If the tests come out well, ‘both the versions have great potential for the GCC markets,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Switch Mobility. “The intention is to manufacture the EVs in Ashok Leyland’s Ras Al Khaimah plant when we reach sufficient volumes.”

"The intention is to manufacture the EVs in Ashok Leyland’s Ras Al Khaimah plant when we reach sufficient volumes", says Hinduja. Image Credit: Supplied

What electric buses and trucks will need will be the initial big wins from fleet operators. There will be some convincing to do, because this is a sub-category of the wider auto market that prefers the tried and trusted. This is where the right range and electric vehicle that can operate in weather extremes must do its part.