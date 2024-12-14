Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has expanded its network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, reaching over 740 Green Charger points across the city. This expansion is a testament to Dubai’s commitment to sustainable mobility and aligns with the UAE’s ambitious goal of having 50 per cent of its vehicles electric by 2050.

With over 34,970 EVs registered in Dubai, DEWA’s charging infrastructure plays a crucial role in supporting this growth. Customers can easily locate charging points through DEWA’s website, app, and other digital platforms.

DEWA offers over 740 charging points across Dubai to support growing EV adoption Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice/X

“We are committed to transforming Dubai into a global leader in sustainable energy and mobility,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA. “By expanding our EV charging network, we are empowering individuals and businesses to adopt electric vehicles and contribute to a greener future.”

To further accelerate the adoption of EVs, DEWA has issued the first two Independent Charge Point Operator (CPO) licenses to Tesla and UAEV, encouraging private sector investment in EV charging infrastructure.