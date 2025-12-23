GOLD/FOREX
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature could launch in the UAE as early as January

Advanced driver-assistance system may be available next month, pending rollout plans

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
A driverless Tesla robotaxi, a ride-booking service, moves through traffic, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in US.
A driverless Tesla robotaxi, a ride-booking service, moves through traffic, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in US.
AP

Dubai: Elon Musk has said that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system could launch in the UAE as early as next month.

Musk made the comment in response to a question on social media, saying the technology could “hopefully” be available in the country soon. The remarks helped lift Tesla shares, which hit an intraday record before closing higher on optimism around the potential UAE rollout.

Despite its name, Full Self-Driving is not a fully autonomous system. It is an advanced driver-assistance feature that helps with tasks such as steering, braking, changing lanes, navigating city streets, and parking.

Drivers must remain alert at all times, keep their hands ready, and take control whenever needed. Responsibility for the vehicle stays with the driver.

What it means for UAE drivers

If launched, FSD (Supervised) would allow Tesla vehicles in the UAE to assist with highway driving, urban navigation, and parking under driver supervision. This could be particularly relevant for daily commuting in cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where traffic congestion is common.

Musk’s comments followed his recent visit to the UAE, where he met senior officials and posted positive remarks about the country online.

No regulatory approval timeline has been announced, and Tesla has not yet confirmed an official launch date. Any rollout would be subject to local rules and road safety requirements.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
