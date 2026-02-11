Is Tesla moving away from cars, ceding mass-market EVs to competitors?

Not enough batteries to go around: EV maker pushes grid-scale battery storage systems
Tesla built its empire on electric vehicles, but recent moves suggest a profound strategic shift.
While automotive remains core for now, the company is reallocating capital and executive attention toward energy infrastructure, AI, robotics, and autonomy.
The clearest signal came in late 2025 and early 2026: Tesla’s aggressive push into massive domestic solar manufacturing, framed by Elon Musk as "essential" for powering the AI era.
Tesla is now accelerating a strategic pivot from its traditional focus on EVs toward large-scale energy storage systems (ESS), driven by slowing EV demand and high demand for grid-scale, AI-powered data center storage.
In early 2026, energy storage has become one of Tesla's fastest-growing and most profitable segments, with Megapack deployments increasing as a key component of the energy transition, as per The New York Times.
The move is strategic. Tesla is now the largest Western company left in the top tier of the grid-scale battery market.
Shipments spike 86% in the first half of 2025, to 167 gigawatt hours — a record: nearly all that growth was ringfenced by Chinese suppliers.
Four of the five largest players are Chinese, while US rival Fluence has slipped to tenth place, according to Taiwan’s InfoLink Securities.
There are key aspects of Tesla's pivot to batteries:
Rapid growth in energy storage: Tesla's energy storage business, centred on the Megapack (a utility-scale lithium-ion battery), has seen significant growth, with deployments jumping 86% in the first half of 2025 to 167 gigawatt-hours (GWh).
AI and data centre demand: Tesla's Megapacks are increasingly used to stabilise power for AI data centres. For instance, xAI installed around 600 Megapacks in Memphis to support data center power needs.
Factory expansion: To meet demand, Tesla is expanding production capacity, including a new Megapack factory in Houston, Texas, with 50 GWh annual capacity planned for 2026.
In a new note, Morgan Stanley analysts preliminarily estimate that at full capacity, Tesla Solar could add $20–50 billion ($6–14 per share) of equity value to the company’s Energy business, which they currently value at about $140 billion.
This isn’t a side project.
Morgan Stanley argues that vertically integrating solar with energy storage creates “value creation and growth opportunities” while preventing energy bottlenecks that could limit Tesla’s broader ambitions—from data centers to space initiatives.
Why 100 GW of solar manufacturing capacity?
Musk outlined two compelling reasons during the Q4 2025 earnings call and at Davos.
First, geopolitical risk.
China controls the vast majority of global solar supply chains. Tesla is building Megapacks and Powerwalls in China, but Musk has warned that over-reliance on foreign manufacturing threatens critical technologies.
Building 100 GW of capacity — from raw materials to finished panels — on American soil reduces this vulnerability and creates tight synergies with Tesla’s dominant energy storage business (Megapack and Powerwall).
Second, demand is vastly underestimated.
US solar forecasts hover at 30–40 GW per year through 2035, but Tesla’s scale points to a bigger prize: powering hyperscale data centers for AI, both on Earth and potentially in space.
Musk has explicitly tied the project to solving the “energy bottleneck” for advanced computing, stating that “the best way to add significant capability to the grid is solar and batteries on Earth and solar in space.”
Financially, the stakes are high.
Full vertical integration, i.e. from cells to panels, could demand $30–70 billion in capex, depending on technology choices. Even solar cell manufacturing alone might require $15–20 billion.
Notably, this investment sits outside Tesla’s previously disclosed >$20 billion capital expenditures target for 2026, signalling fresh prioritisation, Morgan Stanley notes.
Job postings already target full deployment by the end of 2028, with hiring ramping up rapidly.
This solar surge fits a larger pattern.
Tesla has ended production of flagship Model S and X sedans, redirected resources toward Cybercab robotaxis and Optimus humanoid robots, and reframed itself as a “Physical AI” company.
Energy deployments hit records in 2025, and Musk has long argued that sustainable energy will ultimately dwarf automotive in impact.
Critics worry about execution risks, heavy capex, and Tesla ceding mass-market EVs to competitors.
Yet the trend is clear: in a world of exploding electricity demand from AI, owning the full energy stack — generation, storage, and integration — offers higher growth, greater resilience, and alignment with Tesla’s mission of abundance.
While Musk isn’t abandoning cars entirely, Tesla it is moving beyond them.
The 100 GW solar drive reveals where the company believes the real future value — and existential necessity — lies.
For investors, the question is no longer whether Tesla is a car company, but whether it can execute this ambitious energy pivot faster than rivals can react.