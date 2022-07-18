Dubai: Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), part of Saudi-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy and UK-based Harmony Energy, have started construction of a battery storage project. The Clay Tye site is in Essex will have a total power of 99MW (megawatts), making it one of the biggest projects of its kind under construction in the UK.
Clay Tye uses 52 Tesla Megapack lithium-ion batteries along with the carmaker’s Autobidder AI software for energy capacity exchange and efficient project management. Both FRV and Harmony Energy expect the BESS (battery energy storage system) plant to be finished and operational during the first quarter of 2023.
“Clay Tye is going to be a significant milestone in our growth objective in the UK energy storage market - this BESS strengthens the long-term sustainability of our business model,” said Felipe Hernández, FRV Managing Director of Engineering and FRV-X. “In this way, we are continuing the path for the future FRV’s assets in the country, which are in the commercial operation, construction and development phase.”
The project follows completion of FRV and Harmony Energy’s West-Sussex based battery storage facility, Contego, which has a capacity of 34MW. “The project reflects FRV’s long-term investment plan to develop energy storage projects in countries like Australia, Mexico, Chile and Spain,” said a statement.
According to Fady Jameel, Deputy President and Vice-Chairman at Abdul Latif Jameel, “The energy transition has always been a core priority for us, and we are working with the right partners to develop an energy system that is more sustainable, secure and affordable.”