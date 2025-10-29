Sheikh Mohammed unveils strategic initiatives to boost volunteering in UAE

The strategic initiatives aim to achieve significant advances in volunteering and the nonprofit sector over the next five years. Key targets include elevating the UAE’s ranking to be among the world’s top three countries in the World Giving Index, and expanding the base of active volunteers to 600,000, contributing a total of 15 million volunteer hours. The initiatives also seek to double the contribution of nonprofit organizations to the national GDP, create 10,000 new jobs across the nonprofit sector, and increase the number of licensed nonprofit organization by 30 percent.