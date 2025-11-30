Commemoration Day: Sheikh Hamdan says UAE martyrs' sacrifice will always be remembered

The Crown Prince offered prayers for the martyrs and for the continued safety of the UAE
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, underscored that the bravery and devotion of the UAE’s martyrs will forever remain a source of national pride, ensuring their memory is etched in the nation’s history.
Sheikh Hamdan described the occasion as a vital opportunity to recognise those who gave their lives to safeguard the nation’s honour and stability.
The Crown Prince noted that the sacrifices of the fallen heroes serve to inspire future generations, instilling enduring values of loyalty to the country and its leadership. He highlighted that the martyrs, driven by faith and a commitment to justice, demonstrated extraordinary courage, ensuring the UAE is remembered as a nation of peace, justice, and bravery.
This commitment, Sheikh Hamdan said, reflects the principles established by the Founding Fathers, which continue to guide the UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates also lead the country towards a future of progress and prosperity.
The Dubai Crown Prince also paid tribute to the UAE Armed Forces, stressing that the nation’s strength rests on their dedication and the principles on which the armed forces were founded. Meanwhile, he commended the families of the fallen heroes, recognising their patience and resilience, noting that their sacrifices continue to support the UAE’s unity and continuous progress.
Protecting the nation and safeguarding its security remains a responsibility the Armed Forces continue to uphold with dedication, Sheikh Hamdan affirmed. He offered prayers for the martyrs and for the continued safety of the UAE, its leaders, and its people, stressing that the UAE flag will always remain a steadfast symbol of national pride.
