'Our ambitions are limitless': Sheikh Hamdan shares inspiring New Year message as UAE welcomes 2026

“We congratulate the leadership of the United Arab Emirates and our dear people on the occasion of the New Year 2026, and we ask Allah to make it a year of goodness, growth and prosperity, and that the world is blessed with security, peace and stability ... We start a new year based on what we have achieved, let's continue to build for a better tomorrow for generations to come, our genuine values and the unity of our community will remain our source of strength and pride ... Our ambitions are limitless, and what's coming is always better in our country, where leadership is made, and the future is built.



