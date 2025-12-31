GOLD/FOREX
UAE leaders extend New Year wishes to global heads of state

We are hours away from ushering in 2026

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
UAE leaders extend New Year wishes to global heads of state
WAM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent New Year greetings for 2026 to their Highnesses and Majesties, Presidents, Kings and Princes of countries around the world, wishing them continued health and prosperity for their nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the leaders and prime ministers of various countries.

