Dubai enacts new law to expand Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives

New legislation sets governance, leadership and long-term strategy
Dubai: Dubai has enacted a new law to formalise and expand the role of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), establishing a comprehensive legal and governance framework for one of the UAE’s largest humanitarian and development platforms.
The law, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is Law No. (12) of 2025 concerning the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.
It sets out MBRGI’s objectives, responsibilities and affiliated entities, in line with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to advance charitable, relief and humanitarian work in a structured and sustainable manner.
In addition to the law, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid issued three organisational decrees regulating MBRGI’s leadership and governance.
Under Decree No. (41) of 2025, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, was appointed Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.
Decree No. (43) of 2025 established the Board of Trustees of MBRGI, chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, serving as Vice-Chairman.
The board includes Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The board also brings together senior officials and leaders of key national institutions, including Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of MBRGI; Reem Al Hashimy, Chair of Dubai Cares; Dr Alawi Alsheikh, Chairman of Noor Dubai Foundation; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of Suqia UAE; Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library; Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award; Abdullah Al Basti, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment; Marwan bin Ghalita, Vice-Chairman of the UAE Food Bank; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chair of the Arab Media Award; Jamal bin Huwaireb, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; and Saeed Al Eter, Executive Director of the foundation.
Under Decree No. (42) of 2025, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid appointed Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi as Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. Separately, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decision No. (3) of 2025 appointing Saeed Al Eter as Chief Executive Officer.
The law outlines the foundation’s objectives, including supporting and strengthening the UAE’s national humanitarian, development and social strategy by coordinating efforts across affiliated entities, defining a unified vision and strategic framework, and launching programmes and initiatives that promote humanitarian and development work in the UAE, the Arab world and beyond.
It also mandates securing sustainable financial support for charitable and humanitarian projects overseen by the foundation’s Supreme Chairman.
The foundation is tasked with enhancing its international role through partnerships with local, regional and global humanitarian organisations, developing a unified media and communications framework to highlight its impact, and directing collective efforts towards issues of the greatest social and humanitarian significance.
Its powers include supervising initiatives and projects, preparing strategic communication plans, managing data and performance measurement systems, raising awareness of humanitarian work, administering grants, endowments and awards, and organising fundraising campaigns in line with applicable legislation.
The law also identifies a wide network of affiliated entities and initiatives launched over the years, including Noor Dubai, Suqia UAE, Al Jalila Foundation, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, Dubai Humanitarian, the Museum of the Future, the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development, the Arab Reading Challenge, and a range of charitable, scientific, cultural and humanitarian awards. All operate under a unified framework aimed at maximising impact and ensuring long-term sustainability.
