GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Seattle agrees to over Dh100 million settlement with family of Indian student killed by police

Settlement follows 2023 collision in which Seattle officer hit and killed graduate student

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kandula’s death drew widespread attention due to the release of body-camera footage involving another officer.
Kandula’s death drew widespread attention due to the release of body-camera footage involving another officer.
AP

Seattle has reached a $29 million (Dh106.5 million) settlement with the family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old graduate student from India who was struck and killed by a Seattle police patrol vehicle in January 2023, officials and court filings show.

Kandula, originally from Andhra Pradesh, was crossing a street near the Northeastern University Seattle campus when she was hit by a patrol car driven by Officer Kevin Dave, who was responding to a drug overdose call at speeds up to 119 kph in a 40 kph zone with emergency lights and siren. She was pursuing a master’s degree in information systems at the time.

As per NDTV, the announced settlement by the Seattle City Attorney’s Office aims to bring a measure of closure to Kandula’s family and was approved following a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court. According to the city attorney, Kandula’s life “mattered … to her family, her friends and to our community.”

About $20 million of the settlement is expected to be covered by the city’s insurance, with the remainder paid directly by the municipality, multiple reports state.

Kandula’s death drew widespread attention — not only because of the circumstances of the crash, but also due to the release of body-camera footage involving another officer, in which he made insensitive remarks after the incident. That officer was later fired and has since filed a wrongful termination lawsuit.

King County prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges against Officer Dave, citing insufficient evidence to prove intent or reckless disregard under Washington state law. The officer was cited for negligent driving and fined $5,000, according to an AP report.

In the years since the collision, Kandula’s death has prompted public protests and calls for policy reviews, and the settlement stands as one of the largest such agreements in US police-related wrongful death cases involving an international student.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has taken a new turn

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni head to trial

1h ago3m read
Ground collapse near Cairo fuel station injures two

Ground collapse near Cairo fuel station injures two

1m read
A farmer used his sickle to kill a leopard that attacked his son in India. Picture for illustrative purposes.

Farmer kills leopard to save son, case registered

1m read
The sudden death Aisha Mariam has shocked the community and left her family and friends in grief.

UAE: Girl who died of cardiac arrest was a footballer

3m read