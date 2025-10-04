Tragedy in Dallas: Indian student killed in shooting

Pole Chandrashekhar from Hyderabad was pursuing post-graduation in dentistry in Dallas
A 28-year-old student from Hyderabad, Telangana, was reportedly shot dead in Dallas, United States, sending shockwaves through his family and community back home.
The victim, identified as Pole Chandrashekhar, had gone to the US two years ago to pursue higher studies in dentistry. His family has appealed to both the Central and state governments to expedite the process of bringing his mortal remains back to Hyderabad.
Speaking to ANI, Chandrashekhar’s mother, Sunitha, said her son had completed his BDS in India before moving to Dallas for his post-graduation.
“My son went to the US two years ago after becoming a dental doctor here. He completed his post-graduation recently. We were informed of his death by a friend’s parents who came to console us. We were told he was shot dead by some miscreants last night,” she said tearfully.
She urged the authorities to ensure the safety of Indian students abroad and help bring her son’s body home at the earliest. “We request the Central and state governments to take urgent steps to bring his body back to Hyderabad,” she added.
Reacting to the tragic incident, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former minister T Harish Rao expressed his condolences, describing Chandrashekhar as a bright Dalit student from Nagar who had gone to the US to pursue his dreams.
“It is deeply tragic that Chandra Shekhar Pole, who went to Dallas for higher studies after completing BDS, lost his life in a shooting by miscreants,” Rao posted on X.
He said he had met the bereaved family to offer support and urged the Telangana government to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure that the student’s mortal remains are brought back swiftly.
“The pain of the parents, who believed their son would achieve great heights, is beyond words,” he said. “My deepest condolences to the family.”
