Indian doctoral student, 20, shot dead near University of Toronto campus

Police seek public help as India expresses anguish over Shivank Avasthi’s death
A 20-year-old Indian doctoral student, Shivank Avasthi, was shot dead near the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus on Tuesday. Police say the incident marks Toronto’s 41st homicide of the year.
According to authorities, officers responded at around 3:34 pm (local time) to reports of a person with serious injuries near Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road. Avasthi was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.
"The suspect(s) fled the area prior to police arrival," police said in a statement.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.222tips.com.
The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed "deep anguish" over Avasthi’s death, calling it a "tragic" loss.
In a statement on X, the Consulate said it is providing support to his family and coordinating closely with local authorities:
"We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr Shivank Avasthi… The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with local authorities."
Toronto police confirmed the campus was briefly locked down while investigations were conducted. The suspects remain at large.
This incident comes days after the murder of a 30-year-old Indian-origin woman, Himanshi Khurana, in Toronto. Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Abdul Ghafoori, 32, who is believed to be known to the victim.
Investigators said the incident appears to involve "intimate partner violence," CBC News reported. The Indian Consulate expressed shock and sorrow, extending condolences to Khurana’s family and providing assistance in coordination with local authorities.
