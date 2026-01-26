India's Republic Day: Celebrating progress and UAE partnership

The digital revolution in India continues to be one of the most inspiring success stories of the 21st century. The Digital India initiative has empowered millions, bridging gaps in access and opportunity. Over 250 million people have been lifted out of multi-dimensional poverty solely on the strength of technology harnessed through clear policy vision. The Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile Trinity has rewritten the story of India in unimaginable ways. India’s Financial Inclusion Index reached 67 growing nearly 25 per cent since 2021. As a result, 560 million people have been brought into the banking sector with 60 per cent of the new account holders being women. The Direct Benefit Transfer regime enabled by the above has set new goalposts for transparency in the delivery of public services.