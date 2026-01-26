India's Republic Day: Celebrating progress and UAE partnership

Satish Kumar Sivan reflects on India’s progress and its close partnership with the UAE
As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, it is a moment of profound pride for every Indian — at home and across the world. For our vibrant Indian community in the UAE, this day carries a special resonance. It reminds us not only of the adoption of our constitution in 1950 but also of the values that continue to guide our nation: democracy, diversity, and an unwavering commitment to progress.
This year’s celebration is particularly meaningful as India marks 150 years of Vande Mataram, a song that stirred the soul of a nation and became the indomitable force propelling India’s freedom movement. Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, Vande Mataram was a call to unity, courage, and national awakening. As we commemorate this remarkable milestone, we honour the countless individuals who drew strength from its words and dedicated their lives to building an independent India.
India today stands at a pivotal moment in its history. Over the past decade, the nation has undergone a remarkable transformation across sectors ¬ economic, technological, infrastructural, and social. With sustained reforms, India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy and is on track to become the third-largest in the coming few years. This growth is not merely statistical; it is visible in the expanding opportunities for our youth, the rise of world-class infrastructure, and the increasing global confidence in India’s capabilities.
The digital revolution in India continues to be one of the most inspiring success stories of the 21st century. The Digital India initiative has empowered millions, bridging gaps in access and opportunity. Over 250 million people have been lifted out of multi-dimensional poverty solely on the strength of technology harnessed through clear policy vision. The Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile Trinity has rewritten the story of India in unimaginable ways. India’s Financial Inclusion Index reached 67 growing nearly 25 per cent since 2021. As a result, 560 million people have been brought into the banking sector with 60 per cent of the new account holders being women. The Direct Benefit Transfer regime enabled by the above has set new goalposts for transparency in the delivery of public services.
Today, India leads the world in digital payments, and platforms such as UPI have become global models. The visible example of it is the acceptance of UPI as a payment option in the UAE. The rapid expansion of 5G networks, the rise of deep-tech start-ups, and advancements in artificial intelligence and space technology reflect a nation embracing innovation with confidence.
India’s achievements in space exploration have captured global imagination. Recently, India launched the heaviest satellite into the space proving its expertise and efficiency in launch vehicles. Post the success of Chandrayaan 3, the upcoming Gaganyaan mission, will send Indian astronauts into space, marking another bold step in India’s space odyssey.
Going beyond our shores, the India–UAE relationship has grown into one of the most dynamic and multifaceted partnerships in the world. Our nations share deep historical ties, but in recent years, the relationship has expanded into a comprehensive strategic partnership marked by trust, mutual respect, and shared aspirations.
The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has opened new avenues for trade and investment, with bilateral trade reaching $100 billion as of March 2025. The phenomenal growth of bilateral trade from $43 billion in 2021 serves as an antithesis to the global narrative on trade relations between countries. Collaboration in renewable energy, food security, fintech, education, and cultural exchange continues to deepen. The UAE’s support for the Indian community ¬ the largest and most vibrant expatriate Indian populations in the world ¬ remains a cornerstone of our friendship. We are ever grateful to the benevolent rulers of this country and our Emirati brothers and sisters for the welcome accorded to the Indian diaspora.
As we celebrate Republic Day, we also celebrate the contributions of the Indian diaspora in the UAE. Their hard work, professionalism, and cultural values have earned admiration and strengthened the bridge between our two nations.
As India steps confidently into the future, the world sees a nation that is young, dynamic, and full of potential. Our commitment to sustainable development, inclusive growth, and global equity positions India as a key contributor to shaping a peaceful and prosperous world. n
