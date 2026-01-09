Iran Consulate in Hyderabad assures safety of Indians

Referring to Article 27 of the Iranian Constitution, the release noted that citizens have the right to freely assemble and protest. It said the ongoing protests in Iran, driven by economic concerns, constitute a legitimate right, as expressed by the Supreme Leader on January 3, 2026, and other state officials. The statement added that protests are essentially a peaceful process, similar to those in other democratic countries, but alleged that some foreign parties are attempting to politicise the situation and turn the protests violent by “shedding crocodile tears for the Iranian nation” and making purported expressions of sympathy for the Iranian people.