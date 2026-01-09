GOLD/FOREX
Iran Consulate in Hyderabad assures safety of Indians

Consulate says measures in place to ensure safety and well-being of foreign nationals

ANI
People move along a street in Tehran as protests break out over the sharp fall in the value of the national currency.
Hyderabad: The Consulate General of Iran in Hyderabad said the situation in Iran remains stable and fully under control, asserting that there is no threat to Indian citizens residing in or visiting the country, according to an official release.

In a statement, the Consulate General said all necessary measures are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all foreign nationals, including Indian citizens.

Referring to Article 27 of the Iranian Constitution, the release noted that citizens have the right to freely assemble and protest. It said the ongoing protests in Iran, driven by economic concerns, constitute a legitimate right, as expressed by the Supreme Leader on January 3, 2026, and other state officials. The statement added that protests are essentially a peaceful process, similar to those in other democratic countries, but alleged that some foreign parties are attempting to politicise the situation and turn the protests violent by “shedding crocodile tears for the Iranian nation” and making purported expressions of sympathy for the Iranian people.

In this context, the Consulate General said affiliated media outlets have launched a propaganda campaign by spreading false information, including claims that the Revolutionary Leader has left Iran, with the aim of influencing public opinion. It noted that similar baseless reports were circulated by certain media organisations during the recent 12-day imposed war.

The statement strongly rejected recent media claims suggesting that Iran’s Supreme Leader is preparing to leave the country, describing them as entirely false, baseless and fabricated, with no foundation in reality. It said such narratives are a continuation of propaganda driven by certain American and Israeli regime media outlets.

The Consulate General said the circulation of unverified, baseless and disrespectful content violates the ethics of journalism and professional standards. While appreciating the role of professional and responsible Indian media, it urged media organisations, editors and journalists to verify information through credible and official sources before publishing or broadcasting sensitive news related to Iran.

The release added that the mission remains available for clarification and authentic information, and reiterated its commitment to transparency and constructive engagement with the Indian media.

