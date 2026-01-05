Travel advisory: India warns citizens against non-essential travel to Iran

India issues fresh advisory as protests intensify across Iranian cities
The Indian government has cautioned its citizens against non-essential travel to Iran, citing ongoing unrest in the country.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised that Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in Iran remain vigilant, avoid areas of protests, and monitor updates from the Embassy of India in Tehran.
Those on long-term or resident visas are urged to register with the embassy if they have not already done so.
The unrest, which began over rising prices and economic grievances, has expanded to include broader human rights concerns.
Meanwhile, escalating tensions with the United States, following Washington’s military actions in Venezuela involving former president Nicolas Maduro, have added further complexity to the situation.
Monitor updates: Stay informed through the Embassy of India in Tehran’s website and social media.
Register with the Embassy: Indian nationals living in Iran on resident visas should register with the embassy if not already done.
Avoid risk areas: Do not travel to locations experiencing unrest or demonstrations.
In its statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that, in view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice.
The advisory comes amid violent protests across Iran, triggered by the collapse of the national currency and rising living costs in late December.
Demonstrations have now spread to at least 78 cities and 222 locations, with citizens demanding political reform alongside economic relief.
Protests began on December 28, when shopkeepers in Tehran staged strikes over high prices and economic stagnation.
They have since expanded to include political demands, affecting 25 of Iran’s 31 provinces and at least 45 cities.
At least 12 people have been killed in clashes since December 30, including members of security forces.
Iranian authorities have reiterated a hard line against what they describe as “rioters”, with judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei saying there would be no leniency for those involved in violence, while drawing a distinction between rioters and peaceful protesters.
At the international level, US President Donald Trump warned that Iran would “get hit very hard” if demonstrators were harmed further. Iranian officials, meanwhile, have signalled a willingness to listen to economic grievances raised by protesters but stressed that any unrest would be firmly contained to prevent wider destabilisation.
Iran’s economy is under pressure due to international sanctions, with the rial losing over a third of its value against the US dollar over the past year. Inflation remains in double digits, contributing to widespread dissatisfaction and ongoing protests.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox