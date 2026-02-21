European nations warn citizens to exit Iran amid fears of conflict over nuclear standoff
Dubai: Serbia has urged its citizens in Iran to leave the country “as soon as possible”, citing a deteriorating security situation as tensions escalate between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear programme.
In a statement published overnight, Serbia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised against travel to Iran and called on those currently in the country to depart at the earliest opportunity.
“Due to the deteriorating security situation, citizens of the Republic of Serbia are not recommended to travel to Iran in the coming period,” the ministry said. “All those who are in Iran are recommended to leave the country as soon as possible.”
The warning follows growing concerns over the possibility of military confrontation after US President Donald Trump said he was “considering” a limited strike if negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme fail. His remarks came after the United States ordered a major naval and military build-up in the Middle East, aimed at increasing pressure on the Islamic Republic.
The latest advisory builds on an earlier recommendation issued in mid-January, when Serbian authorities urged nationals to leave Iran as the country’s clerical leadership intensified a crackdown on a nationwide protest movement.
Iran said on Friday that it remained hopeful of reaching an agreement with Washington, but diplomatic efforts have yet to produce a breakthrough. The nuclear dispute has long been a central source of tension between the two countries.
Other nations have issued similar warnings. Australia renewed its call for citizens not to travel to Iran and urged those already there to leave if it is safe to do so.
While commercial flights are still operating, Australian authorities cautioned that the situation could change quickly due to potential airspace closures and restrictions. Those who remain in Iran have been advised to prepare to shelter in place for an extended period and to ensure they have sufficient supplies of food, water and medication.
Poland has also taken a strong stance. On February 19, Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged Polish nationals to leave Iran immediately, warning that evacuation could become impossible within hours if the situation deteriorates further. “Please leave Iran immediately and do not go to this country under any circumstances,” he said.