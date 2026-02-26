Why an Indian couple got detained and deported from Jeju Island and why it could happen to you too

Dubai: Indian travellers dreaming of a visa-free holiday in Jeju Island should think twice or at least prepare far more carefully after a high-profile detention case sparked an official response from the Embassy of India in Seoul, South Korea.

Awasthi was clear that he wasn't sharing the story for sympathy. His goal was to warn other travellers. Korean immigration authorities have not made any public statement about his specific case.

What followed was an overnight stay in what Awasthi described as a detention facility with no natural light, restricted movement, and minimal food. He was eventually forced to purchase a last-minute flight home at a cost he claimed was roughly ten times the standard fare. The return journey through China, he alleged, came with additional restrictions on communication and movement.

Officers reviewed their Indian passports, took fingerprints, and directed the couple to a waiting area. An interpreter was brought in via phone for a formal interview. Shortly after, they received a rejection notice citing an unclear purpose of stay this despite holding confirmed return tickets, hotel bookings, travel insurance, and a history of prior international travel.

The ordeal reportedly began even before they touched down on the island. Airline staff at Bangkok allegedly demanded that the couple show a specific amount of physical cash before being allowed to board a jarring first sign of the scrutiny to come. After scrambling to arrange the funds, they flew to Jeju, only to face another round of questioning at immigration.

Awasthi later described it as "the worst 24 hours of my life."

Travel vlogger Sachin Awasthi and his wife arrived at Jeju International Airport in late December expecting a festive getaway. What they got instead was one of the most distressing travel experiences an Indian couple has publicly shared in recent memory.

The incident that started it all

"Final admission into the Republic of Korea is determined solely by the immigration authorities at Jeju International Airport in accordance with Korean law," the Embassy stated.

The Embassy acknowledged that it regularly receives reports of Indian travellers being turned away or repatriated from Jeju Island. Its advisory was a pointed reminder that the visa waiver is a privilege not a guaranteed pass through immigration.

Three days after Awasthi's YouTube account of the incident went viral, the Embassy of India in Seoul issued a formal travel advisory for Indian nationals using Jeju's visa-free entry scheme.

What documents you must carry (In print, not just on your phone)

The Embassy's advisory included a specific checklist of documents travellers should have ready physically printed, not just stored digitally:

Confirmed return air ticket

Hotel reservations covering your entire stay

A detailed, day-by-day travel itinerary

Proof of sufficient funds (recent bank statements, international debit/credit cards, or travel forex)

A passport valid for at least six months

Travel insurance (strongly recommended)

Accommodation contact details

Travellers who cannot clearly explain their travel plans to immigration officers risk being denied entry on the spot.

Money matters more than you think

Financial preparedness is taken seriously at Jeju immigration. Authorities may ask questions about your daily budget, accommodation costs, and how you plan to fund your trip. Your answers need to be consistent, specific, and aligned with genuine tourism purposes. Carrying physical cash or being able to demonstrate accessible funds appears to carry significant weight.

What happens if you're refused entry

If immigration officers are not satisfied, entry will be denied. The traveller will be placed on the next available return flight with the same airline. Depending on timing, this could mean several hours or an overnight stay in a holding facility at the airport. The Embassy confirmed it cannot override Korean immigration decisions, but it will advocate for humane treatment of Indian nationals in such situations.

Indian travellers facing immigration difficulties can contact the Consular Wing of the Embassy of India in Seoul during office hours. An emergency helpline is also available outside regular hours, including on weekends and public holidays.

One more thing: Jeju is not a gateway to South Korea

This is a point many travellers miss entirely. The Jeju visa-free scheme applies only to Jeju Island. Attempting to travel onward to mainland South Korea to Seoul, Busan, or anywhere else without a proper Korean visa is illegal. Getting caught doing so can result in an outright travel ban from the country.

Jeju Island has long marketed itself as an open, tourism-friendly destination. As a special self-governing province, it operates a limited visa-waiver programme to attract international visitors. But 'visa-free' has never meant 'scrutiny-free,' and the Awasthi case has thrown that reality into sharp focus for Indian travellers.