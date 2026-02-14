Indian passport climbs to 75th in Feb 2026, visa-free access now for 56 destinations

India moves up 10 spots in passport index, The Gambia added back in Feb 2026
India’s passport has risen to 75th position in the Henley Passport Index for February 2026, up from 85th last year and 80th at the start of 2026.
India has moved up 10 spots in the passport index, with citizens now able to visit 56 countries visa-free or with visa-on-arrival, one more than in January but still below 2025’s total of 57.
January 2026: Total destinations fell to 55.
February 2026: The Gambia was added, raising the total to 56.
Even though India lost two countries compared with 2025, the ranking improved because other countries experienced larger declines. The Henley Passport Index ranks passports relative to each other, not just by absolute visa-free destinations.
2025: 57 countries were accessible without a prior visa.
January 2026: Dropped to 55 countries after Iran and Bolivia altered their visa rules.
February 2026: Rose to 56 countries with The Gambia added back.
The slight drop does not indicate a weakening of the Indian passport; rather, it reflects changes in other countries’ visa policies over the same period.
Iran: Suspended visa-free entry for Indian travellers in November 2025 following fraud and trafficking cases. Visa-free access no longer counts in the Henley Index because travellers now need prior approval.
Bolivia: Switched Indian travellers from visa-on-arrival to an e-visa system requiring online pre-approval. This technical change removed Bolivia from India’s visa-free list.
Recovery in February: India regained access to The Gambia, boosting accessible destinations from 55 to 56. While this partially offset earlier losses, it remains below the 2025 total of 57.
The Henley Passport Index ranks passports relative to each other. India moved up the leaderboard even though its total visa-free destinations dropped compared with 2025 (57 countries), because other countries experienced larger declines.
The index evaluates nearly 200 passports against 227 destinations, awarding points for visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival, visitor permits at the border, or basic electronic travel authorisations (eTA). Destinations requiring pre-approved visas or full e-visas score zero.
Singapore tops the 2026 rankings with access to 192 countries, followed by Japan and South Korea (187), and Sweden and the UAE (186).
1st: Singapore – 192 countries
2nd: Japan & South Korea – 187 countries
3rd: Sweden & UAE – 186 countries
4th: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland – 185 countries
5th: Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal – 184 countries
10th: United States – 179 countries
Developed nations such as the UK, France, Germany, and Canada continue to dominate the top ranks, offering broad global travel access.
India’s passport reached its peak 71st position in 2006. Its current climb to 75th reflects a steady recovery, giving citizens incremental travel freedom despite occasional policy setbacks.
India’s rise in the Henley Passport Index signals gradual strengthening of travel freedom, even as global visa policies shift. The addition of The Gambia in February 2026 partially offset losses from Iran and Bolivia, demonstrating how international travel rules can dynamically affect visa-free access.