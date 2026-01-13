Indian passport climbs in 2026 rankings with 55 visa-free destinations

Tied with Algeria, India’s passport offers visa-free access to 55 destinations in 2026
Dubai: India has risen to 80th place in the Henley Passport Index 2026, tied with Algeria, granting passport holders visa-free access to 55 countries.
The jump from 85th last year reflects gradual progress in diplomatic outreach and growing international travel access.
India’s rise to 80th place shows progress in global mobility, but the country lags far behind top-ranking nations.
With visa-free access to 55 destinations, Indian travellers enjoy greater freedom than some neighbours, yet large parts of the world remain restricted without a visa.
Singapore remains the world’s most powerful passport for the third consecutive year, allowing visa-free travel to 192 destinations out of 227 assessed.
Japan and South Korea share second place, offering access to 188 countries.
Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland are third with 186 destinations, while Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Norway hold fourth place with 185 destinations.
Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the UAE complete the top five, providing access to 184 countries.
The UAE passport has recorded a historic climb, rising five spots to fifth place. Its surge reflects sustained diplomatic engagement and visa liberalisation, surpassing countries including New Zealand, Australia, the UK, Canada, Iceland, and the US.
Neighbouring Pakistan moved up slightly to 98th, with entry to only 31 countries, it remains near the bottom alongside Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.
Bangladesh climbed to 95th, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 37 destinations, yet continues to rank among the lowest globally.
The gap between the world’s strongest and weakest passports has widened to 168 destinations, with Singapore at the top and Afghanistan at the bottom.
Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners, says passport privileges play a crucial role in shaping opportunity, security, and economic participation, with mobility advantages concentrated in wealthier, politically stable nations.
While countries like India and Bangladesh show modest progress, citizens of lower-ranked nations still face significant travel restrictions.
