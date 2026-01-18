Weekend Digest: Passport power shifts, Pakistan missile test, UAE's automatic degree recognition and more

Here’s your weekend roundup of the top trending news everyone’s talking about
Passport power is shifting in 2026, with India rising to 80th and Pakistan climbing to 98th in the Henley Passport Index, while the Philippines now enjoys access to 78 countries. The UAE has introduced automatic degree recognition for graduates of 34 local universities and is gearing up for a major transport overhaul with Etihad Rail’s nationwide network. Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar praised the UAE’s global momentum, as Pakistan’s navy tests advanced missile and unmanned systems. In entertainment, Ranveer Singh’s warning about demanding roles resurfaces amid Dhurandhar’s buzz, while Abu Dhabi mourns a tragic crash that killed four Indian brothers and their maid. Scroll down for a quick recap:
India has risen to 80th place in the Henley Passport Index 2026, tied with Algeria, granting passport holders visa-free access to 55 countries. The jump from 85th last year reflects steady progress in diplomatic outreach and expanding international travel opportunities. Read more…
Pakistan’s passport has jumped to 98th place in the Henley Passport Index 2026, up from 100th last year. The rise reflects growing diplomatic efforts and recent international agreements that are gradually expanding travel freedom for Pakistani citizens. Read more…
Students who graduate from 34 UAE-based universities can now get their educational qualification recognised automatically, thanks to a new initiative of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR). Read more…
Mohamed Alabbar, the founder of Emaar Properties and one of the UAE’s most influential entrepreneurs, rarely pulls his punches. Speaking at Dubai’s 1 Billion Followers Summit on Saturday, Alabbar offered a candid assessment of global leadership, economic priorities and why he believes the UAE continues to outpace much of the world. Read more…
The Philippine passport now ranks 68th globally, unlocking 78 countries, equivalent to a world reach of 39%, the latest Passport Index shows. Read more…
As Dhurandhar continues to dominate online conversation, Ranveer Singh’s words from a 2018 interview feel uncannily current. Long before audiences began decoding his latest performance for its raw physicality and emotional intensity, the actor had already spoken about what complete surrender to a role truly costs. Read more…
The Pakistan Navy has successfully test-fired a surface-to-air missile during a major naval exercise in the North Arabian Sea, demonstrating its growing conventional and unmanned warfare capabilities in line with evolving maritime combat doctrines, the military’s media wing said on Saturday. Read more…
Etihad Rail is set to reshape travel across the UAE, linking major cities, regional hubs and more remote towns through a nationwide passenger rail network. The stations have been strategically located to improve access to airports, city centres, industrial areas and education hubs. Read more…
The haunting images refuse to fade—a tyre hurtling through the pre-dawn darkness, a car rolling violently off the road, and children thrown from the vehicle in a matter of seconds. Read more…
