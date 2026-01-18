Weekend Digest: Passport power shifts, Pakistan missile test, UAE's automatic degree recognition and more

Passport power is shifting in 2026, with India rising to 80th and Pakistan climbing to 98th in the Henley Passport Index, while the Philippines now enjoys access to 78 countries. The UAE has introduced automatic degree recognition for graduates of 34 local universities and is gearing up for a major transport overhaul with Etihad Rail’s nationwide network. Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar praised the UAE’s global momentum, as Pakistan’s navy tests advanced missile and unmanned systems. In entertainment, Ranveer Singh’s warning about demanding roles resurfaces amid Dhurandhar’s buzz, while Abu Dhabi mourns a tragic crash that killed four Indian brothers and their maid. Scroll down for a quick recap: