UAE announces automatic recognition of degrees from 34 universities

MoHESR eliminates paperwork, speeds up graduate transition to jobs, postgraduate studies
Dubai: Students who graduate from 34 UAE-based universities can now get their educational qualification recognised automatically, thanks to a new initiative of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR).
The ministry on Wednesday announced that 34 UAE-based universities have joined the first phase of its automatic recognition initiative, enabling graduates to receive immediate recognition of their degrees.
The move is a key step in improving the student journey while contributing to zero government bureaucracy efforts and enhancing efficiency across the national higher education system, the ministry said.
Since its launch, more than 25,000 graduates have benefited from the service, which will be expanded to include Emirati students studying abroad under ministry-supervised scholarships, ensuring seamless access to government services from anywhere.
The ministry said the automatic recognition initiative underscores its commitment to streamlining procedures and accelerating graduates' transition to postgraduate studies or employment, eliminating the need for additional qualification recognition.
It also helps graduates meet government, residency and visa requirements, strengthening their readiness for the next stage of their academic or professional careers.
Ahmad Yousuf Al Nasser, acting assistant undersecretary for Higher Education Operations Sector at MoHESR, said: "Linking 34 higher education institutions in the first phase of the automatic recognition initiative reflects the ministry's commitment to strengthening the national recognition system through efficient, flexible services that support students and institutions and align with societal and labour market needs. We continue to expand our network, increasing inclusion under automatic recognition and advancing an integrated, digitally driven system for future service development."
The initiative is part of the service for recognising qualifications issued by UAE-based higher education institutions, enabling customers to verify qualifications from ministry-accredited institutions through an approved QR code that officially confirms recognition in line with established regulations and procedures.
As part of its services, the ministry offers electronic tools to support qualification recognition, including verification of ministry-issued recognition and digital reports for qualifications issued from outside the UAE, ensuring data reliability and ease of use for relevant authorities.
The automatic recognition system represents a significant shift from traditional bureaucratic processes. Previously, graduates had to submit physical documents and wait for manual verification before their degrees could be recognised for employment or further studies. The new digital system eliminates these delays, allowing graduates to move forward with their plans immediately upon completion of their studies.
The initiative aligns with the UAE's broader digital transformation goals and its commitment to creating a more efficient, paperless government system that better serves citizens and residents.
