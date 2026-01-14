UAE announces automatic recognition of degrees from 34 universities

Ahmad Yousuf Al Nasser, acting assistant undersecretary for Higher Education Operations Sector at MoHESR, said: "Linking 34 higher education institutions in the first phase of the automatic recognition initiative reflects the ministry's commitment to strengthening the national recognition system through efficient, flexible services that support students and institutions and align with societal and labour market needs. We continue to expand our network, increasing inclusion under automatic recognition and advancing an integrated, digitally driven system for future service development."