Revealed: List of UAE universities whose degrees receive automatic recognition

• United Arab Emirates University

• Zayed University

• Higher Colleges of Technology

• Ajman University

• Abu Dhabi University

• University of Sharjah

• Khalifa University

• Al Ain University

• University of Dubai

• RAK Medical and Health Sciences University

• City University Ajman

• American University of Sharjah (AUS)

• Abu Dhabi Polytechnic

• Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

• American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK)

• Heriot-Watt University Dubai

• University of Wollongong in Dubai

• American University in Dubai

• Canadian University Dubai

• Amity University Dubai

• Al Qasimia University

• Jumeira University

• Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation

• Al Wasl University

• The British University in Dubai

• Imam Malik College for Sharia and Law

• Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences

• Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities

• Fatima College of Health Sciences

• Rabdan Academy

• American University in the Emirates

• Gulf Medical University

• Liwa College