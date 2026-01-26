Liwa University launches SHE LEADS Program to empower women in UAE higher education

Dr Faiza Zitouni, Dean of Student Affairs at Liwa University and Principal Fellow at Advance HE, highlighted that SHE LEADS is a tailored leadership development experience designed specifically for women in higher education, from academic and administrative staff to aspiring leaders among employees and students. The program featured four interactive workshops focused on strengthening leadership capabilities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and equipping participants with practical strategies to drive positive institutional change. It also welcomed 18 distinguished speakers from around the world who shared global perspectives and expertise in higher education leadership.