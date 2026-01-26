GOLD/FOREX
Liwa University launches SHE LEADS Program to empower women in UAE higher education

This marks the first time the program has been implemented in the United Arab Emirates

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Liwa University launches SHE LEADS Program to empower women in UAE higher education

Abu Dhabi: Liwa University hosted the SHE LEADS program, delivered in partnership with Advance HE, the UK-based global authority in higher education leadership development. This marks the first time the program has been implemented in the United Arab Emirates, taking place over three consecutive days from January 20 to 22, 2026. The initiative aligns with key national priorities, including the UAE Vision 2071 and the National Strategy for the Empowerment of Women.

The program offered specialized leadership development grounded in Advance HE’s internationally recognized frameworks, while thoughtfully incorporating the cultural and professional context of the UAE and the wider Middle East and North Africa region. This approach ensured that the program outcomes were closely aligned with the realities and needs of higher education institutions in the region. Hosted at Liwa University’s Abu Dhabi campus, the program brought together 45 women from universities across the country.

Participants included female leaders from nine local universities: Liwa University, Abu Dhabi University, United Arab Emirates University, Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi, University of Sharjah, Ajman University, Al Ain University, and Fujairah University.

Dr Faiza Zitouni, Dean of Student Affairs at Liwa University and Principal Fellow at Advance HE, highlighted that SHE LEADS is a tailored leadership development experience designed specifically for women in higher education, from academic and administrative staff to aspiring leaders among employees and students. The program featured four interactive workshops focused on strengthening leadership capabilities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and equipping participants with practical strategies to drive positive institutional change. It also welcomed 18 distinguished speakers from around the world who shared global perspectives and expertise in higher education leadership.

Dr Zitouni emphasized that the program serves as a powerful platform for transformation, equipping women with the tools to lead with confidence and inclusivity, and supporting their integration as a vital part of the higher education culture in the UAE.

Professor Mohammed Mahjoub Diaf, President of Liwa University, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to advancing equity and excellence in higher education, stating: “Our partnership with Advance HE to launch the SHE LEADS program in the UAE reflects Liwa University’s dedication to fostering leadership, fairness, and equal opportunity. We are proud to host a high-impact learning experience that has empowered women leaders to create meaningful change within their institutions and communities.”

The sessions were marked by strong engagement and dynamic interaction, featuring reflective discussions and practical tools designed to enhance personal leadership effectiveness, build mentoring and coaching networks, and foster inclusive academic environments.

