Why talent will define Abu Dhabi’s next decade of growth

Recognizing the importance of talent to economic growth and progress, the UAE has embraced education as a pillar of national competitiveness. Although the UAE is determined to develop into a technological pioneer, it is also poised to become a hub for the future of leadership – a place where talent is not only equipped to contribute to today’s economy, but to lead us into the prosperity promised by tomorrow’s technologies. The seeds have been planted and are beginning to take root. What happens next depends on how we educate leaders who will translate vision into execution. That work has just begun.