Abu Dhabi economy grows 7.7% in Q3 2025, hits record Dh325.7b

Over the first nine months of 2025, Abu Dhabi’s GDP grew by 5 percent
Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s economy expanded by 7.7 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2025, reaching a record quarterly value of Dh325.7 billion, according to the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi.
Growth was driven by continued strength in non-oil activities, which rose 7.6 percent compared with the same period in 2024. Preliminary estimates show non-oil sectors accounted for 54 percent of total GDP in the quarter, with a value of Dh175.6 billion.
Over the first nine months of 2025, Abu Dhabi’s GDP grew by 5 percent year on year, while the non-oil economy expanded by 6.8 percent, pointing to sustained and balanced growth amid shifting global conditions.
Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said the performance reflects the resilience of Abu Dhabi’s “Falcon Economy” model, with growth recorded for 18 consecutive quarters, led by non-oil sectors.
SCAD Director-General Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi said the results highlight Abu Dhabi’s ability to attract sustained investment. He said foreign investment reached Dh1,075.8 billion, supporting productive capacity, non-oil activities, and overall economic output.
Several sectors recorded strong growth in the third quarter. Construction expanded by 13.9 percent year on year, contributing Dh30.5 billion, or 9.4 percent of GDP, supported by ongoing infrastructure delivery and private-sector participation.
The real estate sector grew by 13.1 percent to Dh12.1 billion, reflecting continued demand across residential and commercial developments.
Transport and storage rose 13.8 percent to Dh8.2 billion, supported by higher cargo volumes, port activity, and logistics expansion, including long-term lease agreements at Khalifa Port.
Electricity, gas, and water supply recorded the fastest growth, rising 16.2 percent year on year to Dh6.2 billion, following continued investment in utilities and the first full year of operations at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.
Manufacturing contributed Dh30.5 billion, or 9.4 percent of GDP, growing 2.4 percent year on year. SCAD said the sector continues to support diversification through industrial expansion and supply chain integration.
The statistics authority said it will continue to provide timely and accurate data to support economic planning as Abu Dhabi advances its long-term diversification strategy.
