Abu Dhabi’s economy grows 3.8% in Q2 2025, non-oil sector hits record high

In the first half of 2025, real GDP reached Dh597.4 billion, growing by 3.63% compared to the same period in 2024. Non-oil sectors grew by 6.37% year-on-year to Dh337.6 billion, reinforcing their increasing role in the emirate’s economic model.

The emirate’s non-oil economy expanded by 6.6% compared to Q2 2024, reaching Dh174.1 billion — its highest-ever quarterly value. For the first time in a second quarter, non-oil activities accounted for 56.8% of total GDP, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s continued economic diversification.

Real estate grew 10%, supported by population growth and foreign interest, while ICT reached its highest value yet, driven by the emirate’s Dh13 billion Digital Strategy. Wholesale and retail trade rose modestly, boosted by tourism and non-oil trade, as exports jumped 64%. Professional services and transport also grew steadily, while utilities recorded the fastest growth, fueled by energy investments. Cultural and creative industries continued their recovery, with the arts and recreation sector up 12%.

In Q2 2025, Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy saw strong growth across key sectors. Manufacturing hit a record high, supported by the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, while construction surged nearly 10% thanks to major projects and digital innovations like the Binaa platform.

“Our non-oil sectors, which achieved 6.6% growth in Q2 2025, are led by manufacturing, construction, finance, real estate, and ICT,” he said. “Abu Dhabi’s ‘Falcon Economy’ is building a future-ready, globally competitive economy driven by innovation and inclusive growth.”

Abu Dhabi’s Q2 2025 results reaffirm a clear trend: non-oil sectors are now central to economic growth, supported by targeted policies, strategic investments, and digital transformation initiatives. With strong performances across manufacturing, construction, finance, real estate, and ICT, the emirate continues to move toward a diversified, resilient, and future-ready economy.

“As the government advances its Dh13 billion digital strategy to become the world’s first AI-native government by 2027, SCAD is central to this transition by providing high-quality, integrated statistics that support inclusive and innovation-led development,” he said.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.