Abu Dhabi’s ADQ reports double-digit growth across transport, energy, healthcare sectors

Abu Dhabi Airports passenger traffic surges 13.1% while Modon revenue triples in H1 2025
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund ADQ, whose diverse portfolio of companies includes Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airport, Etihad Rail, Agthia, Silal, and more, has reported double-digit growth across all its verticals during the second quarter of this year.
Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, who chaired ADQ’s third board meeting of 2025 on Tuesday, commended the wealth fund’s efforts to strengthen economic resilience and sustainable development as the company continued its growth trajectory across key sectors, including transport, energy, healthcare, and real estate.
ADQ announced a strategic acquisition of a 35 per cent stake in Limagrain Vegetable Seeds, marking its entry into the global food value chain.
The deal reinforces ADQ’s commitment to food security, with a research and development partnership between Silal and LVS set to accelerate innovation in desert-adapted seeds.
Abu Dhabi Airports reported impressive growth, welcoming 15.8 million passengers in the first half of 2025, representing a 13.1 per cent increase over the same period in 2024. The airport has now achieved over four consecutive years of double-digit growth.
AD Ports Group delivered strong results, with revenue reaching Dh 9.4 billion, a 17 percent year-over-year increase. The CMA Terminal at Khalifa Port, which commenced operations in early 2025, achieved an 80 percent utilization rate in Q2. Container throughput increased 17 percent year-on-year while general cargo volumes rose 13 percent.
TAQA completed a $1.2 billion acquisition of Spain’s GS Inima, a global water management leader, adding 171 million imperial gallons per day of desalination capacity. The energy company reported revenue of Dh28.4 billion, up 4.5 per cent, with EBITDA of Dh10.2 billion in H1 2025.
Meanwhile, PureHealth continued its expansion with outpatient visits rising 13 per cent to 4.4 million and revenue growing 9 per cent to Dh13.6 billion. “The achievements of this quarter underscore our commitment to supporting the capital’s sustainable growth while fostering leadership and organisational excellence,” said Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADQ.
Real estate saw dramatic growth as Modon's revenue more than tripled to Dh6.5 billion, driven by strong demand for new developments, including Wadeem on Hudayriyat Island and the sell-out of Muheira on Reem Island.
The board also reviewed ADQ’s Sprint AI program, which has launched over 15 data and artificial intelligence initiatives with more than 50 large-scale AI use cases activated across the portfolio.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox