Dubai: Abu Dhabi state-owned ADQ is in talks with banks for a loan of about $1 billion that would back its acquisition of a 45% stake in commodities trader Louis Dreyfus Co (LDC), three sources said.

ADQ said last week it had signed an agreement to acquire an indirect 45% equity stake in LDC, in what would be the first outside investment in the family-owned commodity merchant’s 169-year-old history.

ADQ has been in talks with a group of lenders including Abu Dhabi and European banks for a loan of up to around $1 billion to back the proposed acquisition, two of the sources said.

Discussions have revolved around the structure of the financing, with the company initially looking to raise the loan on a non-recourse basis, said the two sources.

ADQ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“It will most likely be a club loan as in events like these you don’t have the time for a syndication,” said the third source. Club loans are generally debt facilities provided by a select group of lenders with close ties to the borrower.

The acquisition price was not disclosed, but LDC said last week at least $800 million of the proceeds will go towards repaying a $1 billion loan LDC made to bail out Brazilian sugar firm Biosev, which is controlled by one of its holding firms.

One of the sources said typically a similar loan would cover 70% to 90% of the acquisition value.

In its first-half results, LDC declared equity of $4.5 billion as of June 30, down from $4.8 billion on Dec. 31. At holding level, Louis Dreyfus Holding (LDH) in its 2019 financial filing reported total equity of $3.8 billion, down from $4.1 billion in 2018.