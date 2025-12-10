Key rail routes connecting Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, explained
Dubai: Rail travel across the GCC is moving closer to reality, with member states now signing new agreements and accelerating cross-border rail projects. In September, Gulf Railway Authority confirmed fresh progress on the unified GCC Railway Project, setting December 2030 as the completion target.
While the region’s train systems are still developing at different speeds, the foundations are already in place. Saudi Arabia operates established networks such as Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) and the Haramain High-Speed Rail. Etihad Rail in the UAE is running freight services, with passenger operations expected to launch in 2026, connecting 11 cities.
Here is a breakdown of the key active and recently announced rail projects shaping the future of GCC travel.
Saudi Arabia and Qatar have signed a formal agreement to build a new high-speed electric railway connecting Riyadh and Doha. The line is expected to be completed within six years.
Once operational, the journey between the two capitals could be cut to around two hours, with trains travelling over 300 km/h. Stretching 785 kilometres, the route is projected to carry more than 10 million passengers a year, supporting smoother travel, stronger trade links and increased tourism.
The network will run through key Saudi cities – Riyadh, Hofuf and Dammam and connect two major airports - King Salman International Airport in Riyadh and Hamad International Airport in Doha.
Hafeet Rail is a major joint venture between Etihad Rail, Oman Rail, and Mubadala, designed to link the UAE and Oman through an integrated transport and logistics chain.
Key details include:
Route length: 238 km
Project value: approximately USD 2.5 billion
Purpose: connect Etihad Rail’s network at Al Ain with Oman’s Sohar Port
Speed: passenger trains designed to operate at up to 200 km/h
Travel times between Abu Dhabi, Sohar and Al Ain are expected to drop significantly, offering a modern, cross-border alternative to driving. The line will also support freight operations between the two countries, making it the first fully integrated cross-border railway in the region.
Announced in 2024, the rail link between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait is scheduled to break ground in 2026. The 650km-long railway network connecting Saudi Arabia to Kuwait is estimated to be completed by 2028.
The project is expected to be completed within four years, with the line set to transport both people and goods.
The railway will begin in Al Shadadiya in Kuwait’s Al Farwaniya governorate and continue south towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh, forming a new corridor for regional mobility and trade.
According to Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT), the country will be connected to the wider GCC network through the King Hamad Causeway project, which will run parallel to the existing King Fahd Causeway.
Key features include:
Four road lanes and two rail tracks
57 km of railway linking Bahrain and Saudi Arabia
A connection from Bahrain’s planned King Hamad International Station in Ramli to Dammam railway station in Saudi Arabia
Once complete, passengers will be able to travel seamlessly across borders. The Ramli passenger terminal will also connect to Bahrain International Airport and future routes on the proposed Bahrain Metro, integrating the country’s domestic transport systems with the wider GCC rail network.
As Gulf countries continue to expand their domestic rail systems while signing new cross-border agreements, the vision of a fully connected GCC rail network is steadily taking shape.
By the end of the decade, residents and visitors could travel more easily between major cities, ports and airports across the region.
