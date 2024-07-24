Cairo: A rail project linking Saudi Arabia and Kuwait is set to get underway in 2026 as officials from both countries have recently met to inspect the proposed site and discuss implementation steps.

A joint committee from the two countries has recently approved outputs of a financial, economic and technical feasibility study on the project planned to transport people and goods, Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas quoted a Kuwaiti government source as saying. The source expected the project to be completed in 4 years.

“Work is underway to put up the project for an initial design soon after finalising the necessary procedures. The door will open for international companies to contribute to this phase,” the source said.

The service is expected to transport 3,300 passengers per day aboard six journeys.

The high-speed train will travel around 500km in 100 minutes, according to the source. “The ticket prices will be affordable to everyone. The train will compete with the plane in terms of speed and the car in terms of fares,” the source said.

The linkage will start in the area of Al Shadadiya in Al Farwaniya governorate south of Kuwait City and ends up in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait share interest in expediting the implementation of the project envisaged to provide a sustainable rail service, strengthening economic cooperation and trade exchange between them.