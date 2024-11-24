Steve Cooper-1732464784642
Leicester City's Welsh Manager Steve Cooper gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match against Chelsea at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on Saturday. Image Credit: AFP

London: Leicester sacked manager Steve Cooper on Saturday with the Foxes just two points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Cooper, 44, won just four of his 14 games in charge since he was appointed in June.

...More to follow