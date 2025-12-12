Teens set fire to historic stand at Finland club FC Haka weeks after relegation

Historic FC Haka stand destroyed in arson attack
The historic home of FC Haka, one of Finland's most decorated football clubs, was engulfed in flames on Sunday evening in what authorities have confirmed as a deliberate act of arson. The devastating blaze occurred just weeks after the club's relegation from Finland's premier division, marking another painful chapter for the struggling institution.
The fire erupted around 8 pm on Sunday at Tehtaan kenttä stadium in Valkeakoski, approximately 150 kilometers north of Helsinki. The flames tore through the wooden end stand with alarming speed, completely reducing the structure to charred beams and rubble.
The stand, which held 400 spectators at the 3,200-capacity stadium built in 1934, was completely destroyed, with fire damage also spreading to portions of the artificial turf playing surface. The stadium, known in English as Factory Field, has served as FC Haka's home ground since the 1930s and is owned by the municipality of Valkeakoski.
Finnish police from Sisä-Suomi announced on Wednesday that three suspects, all under the age of 15, were present when the fire started, with one admitting to setting fire to an object which ignited the blaze.
The case is being treated as arson, though authorities face limitations in their response. Under Finnish law, individuals under 15 years of age cannot be criminally prosecuted. However, Detective Inspector Maijastiina Tammisto clarified that the lack of criminal responsibility does not mean exemption from liability for damages, as there is no minimum age in Finland for liability.
Tammisto also acknowledged the widespread public reaction, noting that the incident has sparked lively discussion on social media and strong emotions among city residents. While many social media accounts have speculated that the arson occurred because the club was relegated, there is no evidence to support that claim.
The arson attack could hardly have come at a worse time for FC Haka. In October, the club finished bottom of the Veikkausliiga standings and suffered relegation to the Ykkösliiga, Finland's second tier. This will be the club's first season outside the top division in seven years.
The club from Valkeakoski is one of the country's most decorated sides with nine league titles and 12 cup victories in its storied history dating back to 1934. Despite their impressive pedigree, this relegation marks the second time in recent years that FC Haka has dropped down the divisions, having previously spent seven seasons in the third tier before earning promotion in 2019.
Club chairman Marko Laaksonen expressed the gravity of the situation to Finnish media, stating: "We certainly didn't need this, that's clear. We have already received a lot of support from people and we will continue to need it in the future."
While the full extent of financial damages remains under assessment, Laaksonen said the damage costs have not yet been calculated but will be substantial.
