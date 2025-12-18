Petition demanding an investigation into anti-Asian discrimination has also been launched
Dubai: Finland’s Miss Universe delegate, Sarah Dzafce, has faced international criticism after a photo of her pulling the corners of her eyes went viral.
Dzafce, 22, who has since been stripped of her Miss Finland crown, posted the image with the caption “eating with a Chinese.”
The gesture, widely recognized as offensive toward East Asians, drew backlash from Japan, South Korea, and China, and even led to scrutiny of Finland’s national airline, Finnair.
Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo described the action as “thoughtless and stupid,” saying the resulting controversy was “damaging” to the country.
Dzafce explained that the gesture was a reaction to a headache during dinner and that a friend added the caption without her consent, according to local tabloid Ilta-Sanomat.
She issued an Instagram apology, writing: “That was not my intention in any way… One of the most important things for me is respect for people, their backgrounds and differences.”
Some critics questioned the sincerity of the apology, noting it was written in Finnish. One social media user commented: “That was uncalled for, Asian people didn’t do anything to you… We are still disappointed.”
The controversy reached Finnish politics when two right-wing MPs, Juho Eerola and Kaisa Garedew, posted images mimicking Dzafce’s gesture in her support. The posts were quickly deleted after backlash, and Eerola apologised, saying Dzafce had received “disproportionately harsh punishment.” Prime Minister Orpo called the MPs’ actions “childish” and stressed that lawmakers should set an example of proper conduct.
Finnair also addressed the issue, stating on its Japanese X account: “The statements or posts mentioned by some Finnish members of parliament do not represent the values of Finnair… We promise to welcome everyone with respect.”
The incident drew attention across East Asia. A Japanese resident in Finland launched a petition calling for an investigation into anti-Asian discrimination, gathering more than 7,000 signatures by Sunday, according to Asahi Shimbun. The Finnish embassy in Japan acknowledged the concerns, noting that “racism remains a challenge in Finnish society, and its resolution requires continuous and resolute efforts.”
The Miss Finland Organisation said that dethroning Dzafce was a “difficult but necessary” decision. “Miss Finland holds a position of role-model status, which requires respecting all people regardless of their origin, background, or appearance,” the organisation said. “Racism is never acceptable in any form.”
This controversy follows a tumultuous Miss Universe pageant in Thailand, which had already been marked by walkouts and allegations of judging irregularities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox