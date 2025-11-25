Her departure arrives at a moment when the Miss Universe brand is facing renewed criticism. This year’s finale was marked by viral backstage moments, technical mishaps, and persistent claims of biased judging. French Lebanese musician Omar Harfouch alleged online that he resigned as a judge prior to the show, accusing the organisation of favoring Bosch due to business ties involving Miss Universe President Raul Rocha — claims Rocha has publicly denied.

“Representing Cote d’Ivoire proved I could overcome adversity,” she noted, adding that continuing in the role would prevent her from fully realizing her potential. The statement was clear in tone: this was not an emotional reaction to a placement but a deliberate choice to protect her integrity.

The vacancy leaves Miss Universe Africa and Oceania without a successor, and the organisation has not indicated whether the role will be filled for the remainder of the year. What remains unmistakable is the message Yacé leaves behind: in an industry long associated with optics, crowns, and quiet compliance, she chose principle over pageantry.

Yace also used her statement to challenge the industry’s broader power structures. She called on Black and Afro-descendant communities to occupy spaces where they have historically been excluded and rejected any narrative that limits their potential. The messaging resonated with several fellow contestants, including Miss Universe Indonesia and Miss Universe Cuba, who posted public support.

