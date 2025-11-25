The move comes on heels of a turbulent 74th Miss Universe pageant, held Nov. 21 at Bangkok
Dubai: Beauty contest queen Olivia Yacé is exiting Miss Universe Africa and Oceania just three days after securing the continental title, citing a misalignment with her core values and expectations of the role.
The Miss Côte d’Ivoire Committee confirmed on Monday that Yace has voluntarily stepped down and will return her sash, effectively ending any affiliation with the Miss Universe Organisation.
The move comes on the heels of a turbulent 74th Miss Universe pageant, held Nov. 21 at Bangkok’s Impact Arena — a finale that has generated intense scrutiny online and prompted allegations of impropriety.
Yace, who placed fourth runner-up behind winner Fatima Bosch of Mexico, released a statement on her official platforms outlining the decision. The Ivorian beauty queen referenced respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity as the guiding principles of her career and suggested the continental title presented limitations incompatible with those values.
“Representing Cote d’Ivoire proved I could overcome adversity,” she noted, adding that continuing in the role would prevent her from fully realizing her potential. The statement was clear in tone: this was not an emotional reaction to a placement but a deliberate choice to protect her integrity.
Her departure arrives at a moment when the Miss Universe brand is facing renewed criticism. This year’s finale was marked by viral backstage moments, technical mishaps, and persistent claims of biased judging. French Lebanese musician Omar Harfouch alleged online that he resigned as a judge prior to the show, accusing the organisation of favoring Bosch due to business ties involving Miss Universe President Raul Rocha — claims Rocha has publicly denied.
The Ivorian committee’s backing of Yacé’s decision is notable. National pageant franchises typically maintain long-term diplomatic relationships with Miss Universe and rarely support early resignations. Yacé’s swift withdrawal, issued less than a week after coronation, signals a generational shift: modern contestants increasingly expect transparency, meaningful opportunities, and ethical alignment, not ceremonial titles.
Yace also used her statement to challenge the industry’s broader power structures. She called on Black and Afro-descendant communities to occupy spaces where they have historically been excluded and rejected any narrative that limits their potential. The messaging resonated with several fellow contestants, including Miss Universe Indonesia and Miss Universe Cuba, who posted public support.
The vacancy leaves Miss Universe Africa and Oceania without a successor, and the organisation has not indicated whether the role will be filled for the remainder of the year. What remains unmistakable is the message Yacé leaves behind: in an industry long associated with optics, crowns, and quiet compliance, she chose principle over pageantry.
