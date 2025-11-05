The tension comes amid a simmering power struggle over voting contests and controversies
It was meant to be a celebration of women around the globe. Instead, it spiraled into chaos. The Miss Universe orientation in Thailand on November 4 saw walkouts, tears, and fiery exchanges, leaving pageant fans buzzing.
The drama kicked off when reigning Miss Universe Victoria Theilvig stepped out in full support of Mexico’s Fatima Bosch, who found herself in a heated clash with Nawat Itsaragrisil, the outspoken vice president of Asiana, founder of Miss Grand International, and national director of Miss Universe Thailand (MUT).
Footage shared online shows Itsaragrisil raising his voice at Bosch, while other contestants can be heard in the background, some standing their ground, others quietly making their exit. The tension was palpable, and several candidates didn’t stick around for the shouting match.
Tears glistening, Theilvig spoke to the media, making her stance crystal clear: Women should lift each other up, not tear each other down.
“We have respect for everyone, but this is not how things [should] be handled. To trash another girl is beyond disrespectful,” she said in a clip shared by pageant correspondent Adam Genato.“It’s nothing I, as a girl, can stand for. That’s why I’m taking my phone and I’m going,” added the Danish beauty queen, voice breaking as she walked away.
Theilvig didn’t stop there. On Instagram Stories, she praised Bosch for “standing up for yourself,” calling it “one of the most important acts of self-respect and strength you can show.”
“It means knowing your worth, setting boundaries, and not allowing anyone or anything to undermine your voice and your value. It’s about being heard, expressing your opinions, and chasing your dreams,” she wrote.
Reports suggest Bosch had refused a sponsor photo shoot, agreeing only to the ones handled by Telemundo, which allegedly sparked the confrontation. When she tried to defend herself, she was reportedly told to either comply or leave—she chose the latter, prompting Theilvig’s walkout in solidarity.
Eventually, MUT and the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) managed to smooth things over, and the sashing ceremony went ahead—without Itsaragrisil in sight. In a live video, he apologized, claiming he felt “very pressured,” and promised to mend fences with Bosch and the contestants.
The tension comes amid a simmering power struggle between MUT and MUO, particularly over voting contests and sponsorship controversies. MUO labeled some of Itsaragrisil’s initiatives “unauthorized,” while MUT had called out MUO for allegedly promoting an online casino sponsor, illegal under Thai law.
Stepping into the chaos, MUO CEO Mario Bucaro is flying to Thailand to reassure everyone that the 74th Miss Universe coronation night on November 21 will proceed as planned. The organization promises a “safe, inspiring, and memorable experience for every delegate.”
All eyes are now on the coronation stage, where Ahtisa Manalo hopes to bring the Philippines its fifth Miss Universe crown.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox