Miss Universe Organisation updates on Miss Jamaica after fall and blame claims: 'Stood beside her throughout'

The MUO noted that they had covered 'all her medical expenses'
Miss Jamaica Universe 2025, Dr Gabrielle Henry, is finally on the mend after the terrifying on-stage accident that shook the Miss Universe pageant last month. The Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) has now issued a detailed update, confirming that her recovery has been steady and that she will soon be released from medical care.
The reassurance comes at a tense moment for the pageant. Earlier, Miss Haiti Melissa Sapini publicly claimed that MUO had placed blame on Miss Jamaica for the fall she suffered during the preliminary competition — an accusation that quickly fuelled debate online.
On December 8, MUO and Henry’s family released a joint Instagram statement saying she “continues to receive specialised medical care and will soon return to Jamaica under full medical supervision.” They added that she will be transferred directly to a hospital at home for ongoing treatment and recovery.
The organisation also stressed that they have supported Henry throughout her stay in Thailand, covering all medical and living expenses, as well as accommodation for her mother and sister. Addressing the swirling allegations, MUO firmly rejected any suggestion that Dr Henry was responsible for her own accident, stating: “Certain media reports suggesting that Dr Henry contributed in any way to the incident are entirely inaccurate. The Miss Universe Organisation has never attributed blame to Dr Henry and confirms that those suggestions are unfounded and do not reflect the facts.”
Miss Universe Jamaica’s official page echoed this update, sharing that she is “eagerly looking forward to my return home and to seeing everyone in the near future.”
Henry’s accident occurred on November 19, 2025, when she fell through an opening on stage during her preliminary walk. MUO later confirmed that the incident resulted in an intracranial haemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations and several other serious injuries.
The fallout from her injury has only added to what has already been a turbulent year for the Miss Universe pageant, with controversies piling up amid heightened public scrutiny.
