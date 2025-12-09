Miss Universe Organisation updates on Miss Jamaica after fall and blame claims: 'Stood beside her throughout'

The organisation also stressed that they have supported Henry throughout her stay in Thailand, covering all medical and living expenses, as well as accommodation for her mother and sister. Addressing the swirling allegations, MUO firmly rejected any suggestion that Dr Henry was responsible for her own accident, stating: “Certain media reports suggesting that Dr Henry contributed in any way to the incident are entirely inaccurate. The Miss Universe Organisation has never attributed blame to Dr Henry and confirms that those suggestions are unfounded and do not reflect the facts.”