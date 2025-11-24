Miss Universe 2025 drama deepens: Was contest rigged? Dubai's Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub calls out 'unjust' public polling

“Lately, I was leading in the voting category on the Miss Universe app for the most beautiful people, and it was the only category on the application that didn't close, and they didn't award anyone out of all of the other categories, even though the competition was over,” she said.

Dubai: Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub , who made history as the first woman from her country to participate at Miss Universe 2025, has publicly questioned the transparency of the Miss Universe app’s fan voting after an abrupt spike in votes shifted the results of the “Most Beautiful People” category shortly before it closed.

“Within two minutes, another contestant went up over 20,000 votes, which is very impossible to do unless there's more than one person voting, and it's not really realistic unless it's done internally.”

“As a Palestinian woman, I will stand up for what's right. I will stand up for something that I see is wrong, whether it's for myself or for others, and this really feels not right.”

“I represented everyone's voice that wants to speak up, that wants to see justice, that wants to see beauty and culture and all the beautiful things that I represented on the international stage.”

“I just want to make something very clear, which is that this is not about the award. I've gotten the biggest award. I've gotten the biggest crown. I've gotten the biggest prize by being Miss Palestine, by being the voice of my people.”

Miss Palestine did not name any contestant, and she did not accuse any individual of manipulating the vote. But the visuals show that Miss Tanzania was her rival. Her focus was on the timing and scale of the numerical change.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.