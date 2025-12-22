El Kaabi's stunning bicycle kick lights up Morocco's AFCON 2025 opening victory

Morocco's AFCON campaign begins with El Kaabi's stunning goal
Morocco kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign in spectacular fashion with a 2-0 victory over Comoros at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with substitute Ayoub El Kaabi's breathtaking bicycle kick stealing the headlines on a wet Sunday evening.
The tournament favorites dominated possession from the opening whistle but found themselves frustrated by a well-organized Comoros defense. Morocco's struggles were compounded when Soufiane Rahimi had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Ame Pandor in the 11th minute, keeping the score level despite the hosts' clear superiority.
The Atlas Lions also suffered an early injury blow when veteran center-back Romain Saiss was forced off, adding to the mounting pressure on Walid Regragui's side to break down their resilient opponents.
The deadlock was finally broken 10 minutes into the second half when Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui picked up the ball on the right side of the penalty area and squared it for Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz to fire home from inside the box.
With the opening goal secured, Morocco began to find more space as Comoros were forced to push forward. The island nation, ranked 108th in the world, had a golden opportunity when Rafiki Said was denied while clean through on goal, but they couldn't capitalize on their rare attacking moment.
The match's defining moment arrived when substitute El Kaabi produced a goal that will be replayed for years to come. The Olympiakos striker met a cross from the left by Anass Salah-Eddine with a magnificent overhead bicycle kick, executing one of football's most difficult skills with astonishing precision. His connection was perfect, sending the ball crashing into the back of the net and leaving Pandor stranded.
The spectacular strike, worth just 0.17 expected goals according to advanced metrics, showcased El Kaabi's technical brilliance and provided the emphatic finish Morocco's dominance deserved.
Morocco now turn their attention to tougher tests ahead in Group A against Mali and Zambia, but El Kaabi's wonder goal has given the home crowd a memorable moment to savour as the continent's premier tournament gets underway.Playing on home soil and ranked as Africa's top team, the Atlas Lions have set the tone for what they hope will be a successful tournament.
