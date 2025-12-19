Morocco's football dominance continues with Arab Cup win
Morocco have captured the Arab Cup title in spectacular fashion, completing a remarkable comeback victory that required extra time to seal their triumph. The Atlas Lions demonstrated resilience and attacking prowess to lift the prestigious regional trophy, adding another significant achievement to their already impressive 2025 campaign.
The final, played at the iconic Lusail Stadium in Qatar, saw Morocco defeat Jordan 3-2 in a thrilling encounter that captivated football fans across the Arab world. With individual honors distributed among Morocco's standout performers, the victory marks a historic moment for Moroccan football as the North African powerhouse continues to establish itself as a dominant force in continental and regional competitions.
Veteran striker Abderrazak Hamdallah of Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab FC emerged as the hero of Morocco's Arab Cup final, scoring a decisive brace that completed a thrilling comeback for the Atlas Lions. The 35-year-old forward, known as "The Executioner" for his lethal finishing ability, showcased his clinical touch when it mattered most, converting crucial chances to turn the match in Morocco's favor.
After Jordan took a 2-1 lead through Ali Olwan's second-half double, Hamdallah refused to let Morocco's dream slip away. His equalizer in the 87th minute forced extra time, demonstrating his composure under immense pressure. Then, in the 100th minute, Hamdallah struck again with the winning goal that sent Moroccan supporters into rapturous celebration and secured the trophy.
The comeback victory demonstrated Morocco's mental fortitude and tactical flexibility, qualities that have become hallmarks of the team under their current management under Walid Regragui. Hamdallah's performance underscored his enduring value to the national team setup despite his age, with his experience and goal-scoring instinct proving decisive in the tournament's defining moment. His two goals not only secured the trophy but also cemented his place in Moroccan football folklore as one of the key figures in this golden generation.
While Hamdallah claimed the match-winning goals, Oussama Tannane of Qatar Stars League club Umm Salal SC produced one of the tournament's most memorable moments with an absolute thunderbolt that left spectators and opponents alike in awe. The 31-year-old midfielder's long-range strike came just four minutes into the match, with Tannane launching an audacious effort from inside Morocco's own half that sailed past the stunned Jordanian goalkeeper.
Tannane's spectacular goal has already gone viral across social media platforms, with football fans worldwide marveling at the power, precision, and audacity of the strike. The screamer served as a momentum-shifting moment in the match, energizing both the Moroccan players and their passionate supporters while setting the tone for what would become an unforgettable final.
Morocco's excellence throughout the tournament was recognized through multiple individual awards. Mohamed Rabie Hrimat, the 31-year-old attacking midfielder from Moroccan club AS FAR Rabat, was named Best Player of the Tournament for his outstanding performances that helped guide Morocco to glory. Meanwhile, Jordan's Ali Olwan of Iraqi club Al-Karma claimed the Golden Boot award as the tournament's top scorer, despite finishing on the losing side in the final. Morocco's defensive solidity was also acknowledged, with goalkeeper Mehdi Benabid receiving the Golden Glove for his exceptional shot-stopping throughout the competition.
The Arab Cup victory represents the third major trophy Morocco has secured in 2025, establishing this as arguably the most successful year in the nation's football history. The Atlas Lions have now claimed the U17 AFCON title in April, the U20 World Cup in October, and now the Arab Cup in December, showcasing remarkable success across multiple age groups and levels. While Morocco's U20 team reached the AFCON final as runners-up, their overall achievements in 2025 remain extraordinary. Remember, they were semi finalists in the 2022 Qatar World Cup as well.
This unprecedented haul of silverware reflects the comprehensive strength of Moroccan football across all age groups and levels. From youth development to senior international success, Morocco has demonstrated excellence throughout their entire football ecosystem, setting a new standard for African and Arab football. The depth of talent available to Moroccan coaches at every level has proven to be a decisive advantage, with players like Hamdallah and Tannane representing just a fraction of the quality at the nation's disposal.
Looking ahead, Morocco will aim to maintain this momentum as they prepare for AFCON 2025, where they will seek to defend their continental crown. With confidence soaring and squad depth impressive, the Atlas Lions have established themselves as favorites for upcoming competitions and continue to build a legacy that will inspire future generations of Moroccan footballers.
