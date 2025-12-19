The comeback victory demonstrated Morocco's mental fortitude and tactical flexibility, qualities that have become hallmarks of the team under their current management under Walid Regragui. Hamdallah's performance underscored his enduring value to the national team setup despite his age, with his experience and goal-scoring instinct proving decisive in the tournament's defining moment. His two goals not only secured the trophy but also cemented his place in Moroccan football folklore as one of the key figures in this golden generation.