Morocco stun Argentina to win their first FIFA U20 World Cup

It was a night that will be remembered forever by the Moroccans. Yassir Zabiri rose to the occasion, scoring twice and sealing Morocco’s place among the world’s best. His first goal came in the 12th minute, a magnificent free-kick that sailed past Argentine goalkeeper Santino Barbi and sent Moroccan fans into jubilation. Just sixteen minutes later, Othmane Maamma showed his vision and class, setting up Zabiri for a composed close-range finish that doubled the lead.