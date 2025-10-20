Morocco stun Argentina to win their first FIFA U20 World Cup

The future of Moroccan football looks brighter than ever
Morocco created history on a magical night in Santiago, Chile, lifting the FIFA U20 World Cup for the very first time after defeating Argentina 2-0 in the final at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos.
It was a night that will be remembered forever by the Moroccans. Yassir Zabiri rose to the occasion, scoring twice and sealing Morocco’s place among the world’s best. His first goal came in the 12th minute, a magnificent free-kick that sailed past Argentine goalkeeper Santino Barbi and sent Moroccan fans into jubilation. Just sixteen minutes later, Othmane Maamma showed his vision and class, setting up Zabiri for a composed close-range finish that doubled the lead.
Argentina dominated possession, holding 71 percent of the ball, but Morocco’s discipline and determination proved unshakable. Every player defended with heart, the backline stood firm, and the goalkeeper made key saves to keep the clean sheet intact. Argentina had chances through free-kicks and corners, but Morocco refused to be broken.
In the second half, Morocco defended like warriors. Tactical substitutions strengthened the midfield and defence, closing every possible route to goal. Argentina grew frustrated, while Morocco grew more confident with every clearance. When the final whistle blew, the stadium erupted in celebration.
Yassir Zabiri, with his two decisive goals, was named Man of the Match. But it was Othmane Maamma who shone throughout the tournament. He won the Golden Ball award as the tournament’s best player, a tireless playmaker who controlled the tempo with precision and elegance.
For Morocco, this triumph was more than just a trophy. It was redemption and resurgence. Earlier in the year, the Morocco U20 national football team had lost the final of the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations to South Africa. But after that heartbreak, this World Cup victory was a moment of brilliance and belief — a symbol of how far they had come.
Group Stage: Spain 2-0 Win
Group Stage: Brazil 2-1 Win
Group Stage: Mexico 0-1 Loss
Round of 16: South Korea 2-1 Win
Quarterfinals: United States 3-1 Win
Semifinals: France 5-4 Win (on penalties after a 1-1 draw)
Final: Argentina 2-0 Win
This historic triumph marked Morocco’s first-ever FIFA title at any level and made them only the second African nation to win the U20 World Cup after Ghana’s 2009 success. The success of Morocco’s U20 team comes just three years after the senior national team’s incredible run to the FIFA World Cup semifinals in Qatar. With the young guns now conquering the U20 World Cup, the future of Moroccan football looks brighter than ever.
It was more than just victory — it was destiny fulfilled. A new generation of Moroccan footballers has arrived, and their courage, skill, and unity have inspired an entire continent.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox