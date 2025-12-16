GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Watch: Santiago Montiel wins 2025 FIFA Puskas award for sensational overhead kick

Santiago Montiel's overhead kick wins 2025 Puskas Award

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
1 MIN READ
Independiente's forward #07 Santiago Montiel celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 second leg football match between Argentina's Independiente and Chile's Universidad de Chile at the Libertadores de America stadium in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires province, Argentina on August 20, 2025.
Independiente's forward #07 Santiago Montiel celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 second leg football match between Argentina's Independiente and Chile's Universidad de Chile at the Libertadores de America stadium in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires province, Argentina on August 20, 2025.
AFP-ALEJANDRO PAGNI

In a moment of pure athleticism and audacity, Club Atlético Independiente's Santiago Montiel has been officially crowned the winner of the 2025 FIFA Puskás Award for his extraordinary overhead kick goal. The announcement was the centerpiece of the annual The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony held tonight, December 16, 2025, in Doha.

The Argentine winger's magnificent strike, scored on May 11, 2025, during a heated Argentine Primera División clash against Independiente Rivadavia, instantly became a global sensation on social media and sports highlight reels.

The goal came from an unexpected moment of improvisation:

  • A corner kick was cleared by the defense, causing the ball to loop high.

  • The ball bounced perfectly to Montiel, who was positioned over 20 yards from the goal.

  • Without a moment's hesitation, he launched himself into a breathtaking, acrobatic bicycle kick.

  • The left-footed strike soared past the goalkeeper and crashed into the top corner of the net, securing a crucial 1-0 victory for his team.

Santiago Montiel is the cousin of Argentina's World Cup hero Gonzalo Montiel. Montiel's spectacular effort beat out strong competition on the final shortlist, which included impressive goals from Barcelona's young phenom Lamine Yamal and Arsenal's midfield powerhouse Declan Rice.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
football

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A person shows a sign depicting Chile's presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, of the Partido Republicano party, that reads his name and "President of the Republic of Chile", following the first results of the presidential runoff election in Santiago on December 14, 2025.

Antonio Kast: Meet Chile's new far-right president

3m read
Grok AI predicts every Fifa World Cup winner until 2098

Grok AI predicts every Fifa World Cup winner until 2098

2m read
Ronaldo and Messi

Argentina vs Portugal in 2026? Every scenario analyzed

4m read
Morocco players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Argentina in the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Morocco beat Argentina to win first FIFA U20 World Cup

2m read