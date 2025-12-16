Watch: Santiago Montiel wins 2025 FIFA Puskas award for sensational overhead kick

Santiago Montiel's overhead kick wins 2025 Puskas Award
In a moment of pure athleticism and audacity, Club Atlético Independiente's Santiago Montiel has been officially crowned the winner of the 2025 FIFA Puskás Award for his extraordinary overhead kick goal. The announcement was the centerpiece of the annual The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony held tonight, December 16, 2025, in Doha.
The Argentine winger's magnificent strike, scored on May 11, 2025, during a heated Argentine Primera División clash against Independiente Rivadavia, instantly became a global sensation on social media and sports highlight reels.
The goal came from an unexpected moment of improvisation:
A corner kick was cleared by the defense, causing the ball to loop high.
The ball bounced perfectly to Montiel, who was positioned over 20 yards from the goal.
Without a moment's hesitation, he launched himself into a breathtaking, acrobatic bicycle kick.
The left-footed strike soared past the goalkeeper and crashed into the top corner of the net, securing a crucial 1-0 victory for his team.
Santiago Montiel is the cousin of Argentina's World Cup hero Gonzalo Montiel. Montiel's spectacular effort beat out strong competition on the final shortlist, which included impressive goals from Barcelona's young phenom Lamine Yamal and Arsenal's midfield powerhouse Declan Rice.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox