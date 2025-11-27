How the Arab Cup has become the pride of the region

Spanning more than sixty years — from its inaugural tournament in 1963 to its eleventh edition — the Arab Cup has maintained a strong cultural and sporting presence. For fans across the Arab world, it holds deep national significance and provides a platform for regional talent to shine beyond the global football spotlight. Still, the first nine editions, held from Lebanon in 1963 to Saudi Arabia in 2012, suffered from inconsistent scheduling and interrupted continuity.

A major turning point arrived in 2021, when Qatar hosted a landmark tenth edition — the first ever to receive official Fifa recognition. Beyond celebrating Arab football, the tournament served as a crucial test event ahead of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022. Its resounding success encouraged Fifa to formally institutionalise the Arab Cup, confirming three future editions for 2025, 2029, and 2033, all set to take place in Qatar.

Since its launch in 1963, the Arab Cup has captivated football fans across the region. Far more than a sporting competition, it has long stood as a symbol of Arab unity and collective ambition. Yet despite its popularity, the tournament’s early decades were marked by irregular hosting cycles and frequent organisational challenges.

The 2021 tournament in Doha transformed the Arab Cup from a regional competition into a truly global event. With Fifa’s official endorsement, the tenth edition introduced major updates to the tournament’s format, regulations, and structure. For the first time, the scale of participation required a qualification stage: fourteen teams competed in preliminary qualifiers, with seven advancing to join the nine highest-ranked Arab teams based on the Fifa World Ranking.

