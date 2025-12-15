FIFA Arab Cup: UAE Pro League and Saudi Pro League influence Morocco's win over UAE

The victory highlights Morocco's strong tournament form and sets up a final showdown with either Saudi Arabia or Jordan, who face each other in the second semifinal. Morocco are a nation with a formidable pedigree, having reached the semi finals of the last World Cup, also staged in Qatar, and the Paris Olympics, while their under-20 side recently lifted the World Cup defeating Argentina in the final. The Atlas Lions will look to capture the Arab Cup title with the same composure and teamwork they displayed against the UAE.