FIFA Arab Cup: UAE Pro League and Saudi Pro League influence Morocco's win over UAE

UAE's Arab Cup dream ends as Morocco advances to final
The UAE saw their hopes of reaching the final of the FIFA Arab Cup ended by Morocco in Doha, as the Atlas Lions secured their place in the 2025 Arab Cup final with a commanding 3-0 win at Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.
The UAE’s run to the semi final of the regional tournament was marked by disciplined performances and a memorable quarterfinal victory over defending champions Algeria, before a more clinical Moroccan side brought their campaign to an end.
The UAE began with confidence and created few openings. Their best chance saw a shot from the edge of the box fired straight at the goalkeeper after a swift break through the middle. The missed opportunity proved costly almost immediately, as Morocco attacked down the left flank moments later and Karim El Berkaoui, who plays for UAE Pro League side Al Dhafra, broke the deadlock in the 28th minute. The forward connected with a precise cross from Hamza El Moussaoui, directing a powerful header into the net to give his side the advantage.
Later, the Moroccan squad maintained control throughout the opening period, dictating possession and generating numerous scoring opportunities. Their defensive organization remained resolute, effectively neutralizing the UAE's attacking efforts.
Despite the UAE attempting to mount pressure in the second half by pushing forward and adopting a more aggressive approach, Morocco's backline stood firm. The Atlas Lions managed the game with discipline and tactical awareness, never allowing their opponents to gain momentum.
The match was effectively sealed in the 83rd minute when Ashraf El Mahdioui, captain of Saudi Pro League side Al Taawoun, doubled Morocco's lead with a clinical finish, sending the ball into the right corner of the goal. The midfielder's strike came at a crucial moment, eliminating any hopes of a UAE comeback.
Abderrazak Hamdallah, who plays for Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League, added the finishing touch during injury time, capitalizing on defensive gaps to score Morocco's third goal with a composed right footed shot.
The victory highlights Morocco's strong tournament form and sets up a final showdown with either Saudi Arabia or Jordan, who face each other in the second semifinal. Morocco are a nation with a formidable pedigree, having reached the semi finals of the last World Cup, also staged in Qatar, and the Paris Olympics, while their under-20 side recently lifted the World Cup defeating Argentina in the final. The Atlas Lions will look to capture the Arab Cup title with the same composure and teamwork they displayed against the UAE.
