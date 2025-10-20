GOLD/FOREX
UAE President congratulates Morocco on FIFA U-20 World Cup win

'A remarkable achievement bringing pride to Morocco and the Arab world': Sheikh Mohamed

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan people on winning the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

In a social media post, he wrote: I congratulate my brother King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco on winning the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. A remarkable sporting achievement that brings pride to Morocco and the entire Arab world.

Morocco makes history with first U-20 title

Striker Yassir Zabrini scored twice as Morocco defeated Argentina 2-0 on Sunday, securing its first Under-20 World Cup title. Zabrini’s goals came in the 12th and 29th minutes, marking Morocco as the first African nation to win the U-20 World Cup since Ghana in 2009.

Morocco topped its group against Spain, Brazil, and Mexico before advancing past South Korea, the United States, and France in the knockout stages.

Argentina’s challenge

Sunday marked Argentina’s first defeat of the tournament. The team had been chasing its seventh U-20 World Cup title despite missing key players Bayer Leverkusen’s Claudio Echeverri and Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono.

