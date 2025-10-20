UAE President congratulates Morocco on FIFA U-20 World Cup win

'A remarkable achievement bringing pride to Morocco and the Arab world': Sheikh Mohamed
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan people on winning the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
In a social media post, he wrote: “I congratulate my brother King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco on winning the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. A remarkable sporting achievement that brings pride to Morocco and the entire Arab world.”
Striker Yassir Zabrini scored twice as Morocco defeated Argentina 2-0 on Sunday, securing its first Under-20 World Cup title. Zabrini’s goals came in the 12th and 29th minutes, marking Morocco as the first African nation to win the U-20 World Cup since Ghana in 2009.
Morocco topped its group against Spain, Brazil, and Mexico before advancing past South Korea, the United States, and France in the knockout stages.
Sunday marked Argentina’s first defeat of the tournament. The team had been chasing its seventh U-20 World Cup title despite missing key players Bayer Leverkusen’s Claudio Echeverri and Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono.
