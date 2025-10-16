Morocco vs Argentina: FIFA U20 World Cup final preview

Argentina are after a seventh title, whereas Morocco is fighting for their first
Ardent football fans around the world are waiting for the FIFA U20 World Cup final this Sunday at the legendary Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Chile. It is more than just a match; it is a battle of dreams, talent, and destiny where the stars of tomorrow will rise under the lights of Santiago.
Morocco’s run has been one of the most captivating stories of this tournament. From underdogs to finalists, the Atlas Cubs have captured hearts with their courage, tactical brilliance, and unshakable belief.
They stunned the world by topping their group ahead of Spain and Brazil, then went on to defeat South Korea and the United States in the knockout stages with remarkable composure.
Their semifinal against France was pure drama. The match ended 1-1 after extra time and went to penalties. Coach Mohamed Ouahbi made a bold move by bringing on goalkeeper El Mesbahi, who had not played a single minute in the tournament. El Mesbahi’s water bottle had headshots of French players along with notes on where they might shoot their penalties, a small but clever detail that made all the difference.
When the moment came, El Mesbahi stopped Djylian Nguessan’s final shot, sending Morocco to their first ever U20 World Cup final. It was a moment of history, emotion, and national pride. Morocco’s campaign has been built on resilience, tactical organization, and fearless belief, a story that has inspired millions back home.
Eighteen years after their last appearance in the U20 World Cup final, Argentina’s young talents are back on the world stage. Under coach Diego Placente, the Albiceleste have reignited the country’s legacy of producing fearless, technically gifted players.
They reached the final after a hard fought 1-0 victory over Colombia in the semifinal, with Mateo Silvetti scoring the decisive goal. Argentina’s journey reflects teamwork, passion, and an unbreakable mentality, the kind that has defined their football culture for decades.
At the center of their success stands Gianluca Prestianni, a player who has turned every game into a showcase of talent and heart. He was named best player in both the quarterfinal and the semifinal, a rare achievement that speaks volumes about his consistency. His dribbling, vision, and leadership have set him apart.
After the semifinal win, Prestianni summed up Argentina’s mindset in one powerful line:
“We kill ourselves for each other.”
It was a raw, honest reflection of the unity driving this team toward glory.
For Morocco
• Yassine Zabiri – A sharp finisher with three goals in the tournament.
• Gessime Yassine – The creative engine in midfield, providing three assists.
• Othmane Maamma – A tireless playmaker who controls the tempo with precision.
For Argentina
• Gianluca Prestianni – The heart of Argentina’s attack, combining flair and determination.
• Mateo Silvetti – The semifinal hero whose movement and finishing make him a constant threat.
This final will be a fascinating meeting between two footballing philosophies. Morocco relies on tactical organization, defensive discipline, and swift counterattacks. Argentina, on the other hand, thrives on possession, flair, and attacking creativity.
Expect Morocco to stay compact, absorb pressure, and strike through fast transitions, while Argentina will look to dictate play, maintain control, and unlock spaces through their technical brilliance.
It is a contrast of styles, one built on structure, the other on expression, both equally capable of triumphing on the night.
For Argentina, this is a chance to lift their seventh U20 World Cup title and reaffirm their dominance in world youth football. For Morocco, it is an opportunity to make history as the first African nation ever to win the tournament, a potential turning point for African football.
As the world watches from Santiago, one thing is certain: this final will be remembered not only for who wins but for how these young players showcased the future of the game.
This is more than a football match. It is a story of ambition, belief, and the rise of a new generation.
Morocco fights for history. Argentina fights for legacy.
Two nations. One final. A night the world will never forget.
